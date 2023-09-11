Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

Prezentante la Xbox Mastercard: Kreditkarto por Ludaj Entuziasmuloj

Sep 11, 2023
Microsoft is set to launch an exciting new product for gaming enthusiasts – the Xbox Mastercard. Exclusively available to Xbox testers in the US, this no annual fee credit card issued by Barclays offers a unique opportunity for gamers to earn points that can be redeemed on Xbox games and add-ons.

Unlike Microsoft Rewards, the Xbox Mastercard operates as a separate rewards system. Cardholders can earn one card point for every $1 spent, with 1,500 card points equating to a $15 gift card redeemable at Microsoft’s online Xbox store. Moreover, Xbox Mastercard owners have the chance to earn five points for every $1 spent on eligible products from the online Microsoft Store, as well as three points for every $1 spent on streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus, and delivery services such as Grubhub and DoorDash.

Exclusive benefits are also available to new card members. They can earn a bonus of 5,000 points (equivalent to a $50 value) after making their first purchase, in addition to a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This three-month membership can even be gifted to friends or family.

The Xbox Mastercard features several design options to choose from and can be personalized with a unique gamertag. Starting from September 21st, Xbox Insiders in the continental US, Alaska, and Hawaii can begin applying for this exciting credit card.

It is worth noting that this marks the first time in over a decade that Microsoft has offered an Xbox credit card. Previously, the company provided Xbox Live subscribers with a free Xbox Live Diamond loyalty card in 2005, which offered discounts at participating retailers. Sony also has a similar credit card, the PlayStation credit card, which allows users to accumulate points for gaming-related purchases.

The Xbox Mastercard represents an innovative way for gamers to earn rewards while indulging in their favorite hobby. With its array of benefits and exclusive offerings, this credit card is set to be highly sought after by gaming enthusiasts across the United States.

