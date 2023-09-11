Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

La Plej lasta Ĝisdatigo de Meta Ebligas Pli bonan Avatar-Personigon ĉe Quest VR-Kapaŭdiloj

ByRoberto Andreo

Sep 11, 2023
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has introduced a new update for its Quest VR headsets, offering improved customization options for avatars. The v57 update allows users to fine-tune their avatar’s appearance, including hair and eyebrow color, skin tone adjustment, makeup choices, and face paint.

The update aims to enhance the virtual reality experience by allowing users to create avatars that better reflect their real-life selves. Prior to the update, users were limited to selecting from a set of preselected hair colors, while v57 enables sliders to specify base hair color and highlights. Additional makeup options, such as blush and face paint, have also been added.

With the upcoming introduction of avatar legs, the overall quality of Meta’s avatars is expected to significantly improve. The v57 update also includes other enhancements, including the ability to unsend image messages, rebranding of the Explore feed as the Horizon feed, and the removal of simultaneous casting to the Quest mobile app on iPhones.

Meta’s Connect event, scheduled for September 27th and 28th, is anticipated to reveal further software updates for the Quest headset. The event is expected to provide more details on the rumored Quest 3 as well as the forthcoming Horizon Worlds mobile app, following Meta’s recent teaser about Horizon Worlds news on their blog.

fontoj:

– Jay Peters, La Rando

– Meta Blog: https://www.meta.com/en-GB/blog/what-horizon-worlds-has-taught-us-about-the-future-of-shared-virtual-reality/

