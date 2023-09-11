Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

teknologio

Filtritaj Detaloj de iPhone 15-Vico Rivelas Pezon kaj Mezuradojn

ByRoberto Andreo

Sep 11, 2023
Filtritaj Detaloj de iPhone 15-Vico Rivelas Pezon kaj Mezuradojn

A recent report has leaked key details about the upcoming iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The report unveils the weight and measurements of these highly anticipated smartphones, providing insight into what we can expect from Apple’s next-generation handsets.

According to unnamed sources cited by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 will have dimensions of 147.6×71.6×7.8mm and weigh 171g, almost identical to its predecessor, the iPhone 14, which measured 146.7×71.5×7.8mm and weighed 172g. However, the upcoming model is expected to be one gram lighter. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus will retain the same 6013 T6 aluminium chassis as the 2022 model.

On the other hand, the Pro models of the iPhone 15 lineup might see more significant changes. The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to measure 146.6×70.6×8.25mm and weigh 188g. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro measured 147.5×71.5×7.85mm and weighed 206g. Despite being slightly thicker, the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro is said to have been reduced by 8.73 percent.

Furthermore, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was launched last year, had dimensions of 160.7×77.6×7.85mm and weighed 240g. The successor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to weigh 221g and measure 159.9×76.7×8.25mm, making it 7.91 percent lighter than its predecessor.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to feature a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel. This change is anticipated to make the smartphones lighter and more durable. However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to retain the aluminum chassis, suggesting that their weight will remain relatively unchanged.

While the reduction in weight for the Pro models may be minimal, the lighter chassis could help offset the additional weight of a protective case. Previous predictions estimated that the iPhone 15 Pro would weigh 191g and the iPhone 15 Pro Max would weigh 221g due to the switch to a titanium chassis.

As Apple’s official launch event titled ‘Wonderlust’ approaches in September, these leaked details have given us a glimpse into the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. With consistent measurements for the regular models and noticeable weight reductions for the Pro models, Apple fans can look forward to a new generation of sleek and lightweight smartphones.

fontoj:
– MacRumors

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

teknologio

Japanio Disvolvos Metan-Fueled Raketmotoron por 2030 Lanĉo

Sep 16, 2023 Roberto Andreo
teknologio

La vendo de Discover Samsung: Akiru la Samsung SmartThings Station por nur $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
teknologio

The Art of Decluttering: Lasi Iri de la Eksceso

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Origino de Vertebraj Ostoj kaj ilia Rolo en Tumora Metastazo

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Uzante eDNA por Kompreni Genetikan Konstruaĵon de Tutaj Loĝantaroj

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA-Astronaŭto kaj Kosmonaŭtoj Alvenas Sekure al Internacia Kosmostacio

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Nova Vetkuro por la Luno: Establi Lunan Ekonomion

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj