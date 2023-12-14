Nova Trarompo en Lazera Teknologio Revolucias Kancero-Traktado

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers at the Advanced Laser Light Source Laboratory (ALLS) of the Institut national de recherche scientifique (INRS) have uncovered a new application for ultrafast laser technology that could significantly enhance radiation therapy in oncology. The study, led by Professor François Légaré and published in the journal Laser & Photonics Reviews, challenges traditional understandings of high-power laser pulses and demonstrates the ability to accelerate electrons to energies in the MeV (megaelectronvolts) range, comparable to some irradiators used in cancer treatment.

Previous knowledge indicated that focusing a laser pulse with sufficient intensity in ambient air would generate plasma and result in electron acceleration to energies up to a few keV (kiloelectronvolts) at most. However, the research team was able to surpass this physical limitation, proving that electrons can be accelerated to energies in the MeV range in ambient air – approximately 1,000 times higher than previously thought possible.

This breakthrough has significant implications for cancer treatment, particularly in the development of FLASH radiotherapy, a novel approach that delivers high doses of radiation in an extremely short time. FLASH radiotherapy has the potential to protect healthy tissues surrounding tumors more effectively than conventional radiation therapy. The electron sources produced by the research team’s laser beam share characteristics with those used in FLASH radiotherapy, offering new avenues for understanding the FLASH effect and improving radiation treatments for cancer patients.

However, this discovery also highlights the need for caution when handling tightly focused laser beams in ambient air. The high radiation dose rate of electrons observed during the study poses a radiation exposure risk, and researchers emphasize the importance of implementing safer practices in laboratories to protect users from harmful radiation.

The Advanced Laser Light Source (ALLS), located at the INRS, is a world-class research infrastructure that focuses on developing laser-based sources with revolutionary applications. The ALLS, a member of the LaserNetUS network, has received funding from the ministry of Economy, Innovation, and Energy (MEIE) and the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) under the Major Scientific Initiative program.

This groundbreaking study provides a stepping stone for further advancements in laser technology and its potential to transform cancer treatment. With ongoing research, this innovative application could lead to more effective and safer radiation therapy for cancer patients worldwide.