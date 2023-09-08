Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

Honkongo Vastigas Testadon por Cifereca Juano de Ĉinio

Sep 8, 2023
Hong Kong has entered the second phase of technical testing for China’s digital yuan, with the trial now including more Hong Kong banks. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the People’s Bank of China have completed initial technical tests for cross-border payments using the digital yuan in Hong Kong. The second phase of the trial is currently underway, involving more Hong Kong banks and testing the digital yuan wallet’s top-up function through the Faster Payment System (FPS).

The FPS, introduced by the HKMA in 2018, facilitates cross-bank payments in Hong Kong dollars or Chinese yuan using the recipient’s mobile phone number or email address. In the second quarter of this year, the FPS processed approximately HK$1 billion worth of Hong Kong dollar payments, reflecting a significant increase from the same period last year.

The digital yuan, also known as the e-CNY, is expected to provide a secure and convenient option for cross-border retail consumption in both Hong Kong and China. It aims to enhance the efficiency of cross-border payment services and promote connectivity in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau.

This expansion of digital yuan testing in Hong Kong aligns with China’s efforts to lead in the development of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The country has already launched test pilots of its CBDC in various provinces, with millions of people participating in the trials. As of now, 11 countries have fully launched their own CBDCs, including China, The Bahamas, Nigeria, Anguilla, Jamaica, and seven Eastern Caribbean countries.

Furthermore, Hong Kong aims to establish itself as a major crypto hub and has introduced new legislation to promote the development of Web3 and cryptocurrencies. Under this legislation, retail investors in Hong Kong can trade specific “large-cap tokens” on licensed exchanges, subject to safeguards such as knowledge tests, risk profiles, and exposure limits. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong is actively awarding licenses to exchanges that comply with its crypto licensing regime.

The recent approval-in-principle (AIP) license granted to SEBA Bank by the SFC allows the bank to engage in a range of regulated activities, including dealing in securities and virtual asset-related products. Additionally, crypto exchange OKX is currently in the final stages of obtaining a Virtual Asset Service Provider License (VASP) in Hong Kong.

Difinoj:
– Digital yuan: China’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), also known as the e-CNY.
– Faster Payment System (FPS): A system introduced by the HKMA that facilitates cross-bank payments in Hong Kong dollars or Chinese yuan.
– Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC): A digital form of a country’s fiat currency that is issued and regulated by its central bank.
– Web3: Refers to the third phase of the internet, where decentralized applications and blockchain technology play a significant role.

fontoj:
– AdobeStock / ronniechua
– Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited

