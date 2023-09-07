Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

teknologio

Akiru la Samsung Galaxy S22 por Nevenkebla Prezo

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Akiru la Samsung Galaxy S22 por Nevenkebla Prezo

Giffgaff, a renowned phone retailer, is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G at an incredibly low price of £339. This deal allows you to purchase a refurbished phone in “Good” condition with 128GB of storage. If you prefer a handset in better condition, you can opt for the ‘Like New’ version for £479, which also includes free delivery. The phone is available in various colors, such as black, pink gold, green, and white.

Giffgaff provides a 24-month warranty for added peace of mind when purchasing a refurbished phone. Before sending it out, the phone undergoes a 30-point health check, and the battery life is guaranteed to be at least 80% of its original capacity. Additionally, all phones are professionally data-wiped.

If you’re a new giffgaff user, you’ll need to purchase a data plan with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. However, this plan is on a monthly rolling basis, meaning there are no long-term contracts or commitments. Furthermore, giffgaff offers a 21-day return policy with no problems or difficulties.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, released in 2022, has an upfront cost of £769. It boasts a small size, a versatile camera, an elegant design, and excellent performance. Considering that the next model, the S23, didn’t offer many significant changes, the Galaxy S22 is a highly recommended choice.

Sources: (No URLs provided)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

rilataj Afiŝu

teknologio

Epopea Ludoj Ĉefo Kreiva Oficiro Donald Mustard Retiriĝo

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teknologio

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​kontraŭ Honda Civic Type-R: Proksima U-Drag Race

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
teknologio

La McCracken County Public Library Ofertas Senpagajn Komputilajn kaj Ciferecan Legopovon-Kursojn por Pli Aĝaj Individuoj

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

novaĵoj

Esplorante la Estontecon de Edge Security en LAMEA Telekomunikadoj

Sep 9, 2023 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Epopea Ludoj Ĉefo Kreiva Oficiro Donald Mustard Retiriĝo

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​kontraŭ Honda Civic Type-R: Proksima U-Drag Race

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Nova studo trovas, ke kombini piroxicam kun levonorgestrel pliigas la efikecon de kriz-kontraŭkoncipo

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj