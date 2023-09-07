Google Chrome Gets a Makeover for Its 15th Birthday

Google Chrome, the world’s most popular browser, is getting a fresh look to celebrate its 15th birthday. The desktop version of Chrome will soon be updated with a new design based on the Material You design language. The update will bring refreshed icons, improved legibility, and new color palettes for easier tab and toolbar navigation.

One of the main goals of the makeover is to improve user experience. Chrome will feature a more comprehensive menu that provides quick access to Google Password Manager, Chrome extensions, Google Translate, and more. The side panel of the browser will now include all bookmarks and a “Search this page with Google” feature.

In addition to visual changes, Chrome will also have improved integration with operating systems, allowing the preferences to adapt to light or dark modes on the user’s computer. While the overall layout of Chrome will remain largely the same, users will notice rounded edges and taller tabs.

The last major update to Chrome was in 2018 with the Material Design refresh. The Material You redesign, which is already available on the Chrome Web Store, offers a glimpse of the new Chrome experience. The Web Store also features new AI-powered extensions and an editor’s spotlight, along with personalized recommendations.

Google is also prioritizing browser security with the latest Chrome update. The “Safe Browsing” feature, which protects users from dangerous sites, will now update in real-time instead of every 30 minutes to an hour. This improvement is essential considering that a significant percentage of phishing sites exist for less than 10 minutes.

Users don’t need to take any additional steps to access the new Chrome design. They simply need to wait for the update to roll out.

