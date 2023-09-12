Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

teknologio

Unity Anoncas Konfliktan Novan Kotizon por Ludaj Programistoj

ByMamfo Breŝo

Sep 12, 2023
Unity Anoncas Konfliktan Novan Kotizon por Ludaj Programistoj

Unity, the company behind the popular Unity Engine used by independent game studios, has sparked controversy with its announcement of a new fee. Starting from 1 January, developers will be charged each time a game using the Unity Engine is downloaded. The fee will be triggered when sales reach a threshold of $200,000 in revenue over 12 months or at 200,000 total installs, and can be as high as $0.20 per install, depending on the developer’s license with Unity.

This decision has been met with anger and disbelief within the game development community, with developers expressing concerns about the potential financial burden and lack of consultation. Many developers are worried about the logistical challenges of implementing this fee, including how it will apply to game re-installs on new hardware or in subscription services like Xbox Game Pass or charity game collections like Humble Bundle.

Unity, in response, referred to the fee as the Unity Runtime Fee, as it is related to the code that runs each game on player devices. The company claims that this fee structure allows developers to benefit from ongoing player engagement. Unity Create’s President, Marc Whitten, stated that the aim of this fee is to “better balance the value exchange” between Unity and developers, and to generate more revenue for the company to continue investing in the engine.

This decision raises concerns about the financial implications for studios if they face backlash from their userbase or if their games end up in mass install campaigns. Many developers feel that this added fee contradicts their understanding of their licensing agreement with Unity and the revenue they expect to generate from their games. The lack of clarity from Unity on how the fee will be implemented and tracked has only added to these concerns.

Unity Engine, initially released in 2005, is a cross-platform game engine that gained popularity among independent game developers due to its affordability and flexibility. It has been used to create successful titles such as Cuphead, Rust, and Pokémon GO. However, Unity has faced financial challenges, resulting in staff layoffs and a need to reassess its investments. The company hopes that this new fee structure will help generate more revenue and strengthen its position in the industry.

fontoj:
– Game Developer Magazine
– X Magazine

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

teknologio

Japanio Disvolvos Metan-Fueled Raketmotoron por 2030 Lanĉo

Sep 16, 2023 Roberto Andreo
teknologio

La vendo de Discover Samsung: Akiru la Samsung SmartThings Station por nur $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
teknologio

The Art of Decluttering: Lasi Iri de la Eksceso

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Serĉante Teknologiajn Signojn de Altnivelaj Civilizoj

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Eltrovo de Stamĉeloj en Spino Deĵetas Lumon pri Tumora Disvastiĝo

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Juno-Misio de NASA Kaptas Mirigan Foton de Jupitero kaj Ĝia Vulkana Luno Io

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Kosma Agentejo de Unuiĝintaj Arabaj Emirlandoj rigardas la Asteroidan Zonon

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj