Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

teknologio

Etiopio integrigos Ciferecan ID kun Sanservo-Sektoro

ByMamfo Breŝo

Sep 12, 2023
Etiopio integrigos Ciferecan ID kun Sanservo-Sektoro

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and the National Identity Program have joined forces to integrate the Fayda digital ID into the country’s healthcare sector. This collaboration, known as the “Digital ID for Health,” aims to serve as a patient registry and support various healthcare initiatives, including national health insurance schemes, employee and professional licensing, and health records sharing.

The partnership between the National Identity Program and the Ministry of Health seeks to simplify transactions and reduce fraudulent claims through secure, real-time identity verification. While the announcement does not provide specific details on how identity verification and authentication will be carried out, it is likely to involve the use of biometrics captured during the enrollment process for Fayda.

Since 2019, Simprints has been working alongside the Ethiopian government to develop a biometric digital ID system that links patients with their digital health records. To further advance this project, Simprints has recently launched a tender to seek a consultant who will help define the next steps.

The integration of Fayda into the healthcare sector is also expected to enhance administration and credential verification, promoting transparency and enforcing professional standards. The government anticipates that this integration will lead to a reduction in registration wait times and improved health service delivery.

One of the goals of Ethiopia’s National Identity Program is to integrate Fayda across various government ministries, eliminating the need for repeated identity verifications and registrations. To facilitate this, Madras Security Printers has been selected as the provider for Fayda ID cards.

Overall, the integration of digital ID into Ethiopia’s healthcare sector holds the potential to streamline processes, enhance patient care, and strengthen the overall healthcare system.

fontoj:
– Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and its National Identity Program
– Simprints and Madras Security Printers

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

teknologio

Japanio Disvolvos Metan-Fueled Raketmotoron por 2030 Lanĉo

Sep 16, 2023 Roberto Andreo
teknologio

La vendo de Discover Samsung: Akiru la Samsung SmartThings Station por nur $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
teknologio

The Art of Decluttering: Lasi Iri de la Eksceso

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Origino de Vertebraj Ostoj kaj ilia Rolo en Tumora Metastazo

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Uzante eDNA por Kompreni Genetikan Konstruaĵon de Tutaj Loĝantaroj

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA-Astronaŭto kaj Kosmonaŭtoj Alvenas Sekure al Internacia Kosmostacio

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Nova Vetkuro por la Luno: Establi Lunan Ekonomion

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj