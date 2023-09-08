Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

teknologio

Dbrand Malkovras Arachnoplates, Eleganta Alternativo al la Kovriloj de Spider-Man PS5 de Sony

ByMamfo Breŝo

Sep 8, 2023
Dbrand Malkovras Arachnoplates, Eleganta Alternativo al la Kovriloj de Spider-Man PS5 de Sony

Canadian company Dbrand has introduced a new alternative to Sony’s sold-out Spider-Man 2 console covers for the PlayStation 5 (PS5). The company’s Arachnoplates offer a more visually striking design that resembles a graphic novel, featuring the iconic clash between Spider-Man and Venom. Unlike Sony’s plates, Dbrand’s Arachnoplates do not include any corporate logos.

Dbrand’s CEO, Adam Ijaz, states that the focus of the Arachnoplates is on superior execution and design. Unlike some other third-party plates, the Arachnoplates do not contain any hidden messages or Easter eggs that could potentially offend the original console manufacturer. The Arachnoplates will be priced at $65, the same as Sony’s limited-edition plates, but do not include the middle skin or color-changing red light strips. The company plans to ship the Arachnoplates on October 20th, offering free shipping to customers in the US and Canada, with worldwide shipping also available.

In addition to the Arachnoplates, Dbrand continues to sell its transparent Retro Darkplates and jet black plates for the PS5. However, due to legal constraints, none of these options feature the distinctive “popped collar” design seen on Sony’s plates.

fontoj:
– The Verge: [Article](https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/13/22725696/dbrand-arachnoplates-ps5-alternative-spider-man-console-covers)

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

teknologio

La McCracken County Public Library Ofertas Senpagajn Komputilajn kaj Ciferecan Legopovon-Kursojn por Pli Aĝaj Individuoj

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
teknologio

Pokémon kaj Hatsune Miku Kuniĝas: Projekta Tensio

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknologio

Google Pixel Watch 2 Venanta al Barato: Kion Atendi

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Malkresko en Litio-Koncentriĝo en Marakvo Ligita al Klimato kaj Tektona Agado

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
teknologio

La McCracken County Public Library Ofertas Senpagajn Komputilajn kaj Ciferecan Legopovon-Kursojn por Pli Aĝaj Individuoj

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Pokémon kaj Hatsune Miku Kuniĝas: Projekta Tensio

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Ingenuity Helikoptero de NASA Malfermas la Pordon al Magnetaj Kampaj Studoj sur Marso

Sep 9, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj