Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

teknologio

iOS 17 de Apple: Kion Atendu de la Plej Nova Ĝisdatigo de iPhone

ByMamfo Breŝo

Sep 11, 2023
iOS 17 de Apple: Kion Atendu de la Plej Nova Ĝisdatigo de iPhone

Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 update is set to bring significant changes to your iPhone. The latest version of Apple’s smartphone software includes updates to apps such as Messages, Phone, FaceTime, and Health, along with the introduction of a new feature called StandBy. However, it’s important to note that iOS 17 will only be available for iPhone Xs or newer models.

Among the notable upgrades in iOS 17 are improvements to the Phone app. Apple is introducing Contact Posters, customizable contact cards that appear when you call, message, or FaceTime someone. These contact cards can be personalized with photos, Memojis, or text, allowing for a more personal touch. Additionally, Live Voicemail will transcribe voicemail messages in real time as the caller leaves a message, making it easier to screen calls and pick up important messages.

The Messages app is also getting an update with the addition of a Check In function. This feature allows you to inform a friend or family member when you’re heading to a specific destination. If you take longer than expected or go off-track, Check In will send you a notification to make sure everything is alright.

FaceTime users will be pleased to know that iOS 17 introduces the ability to leave video messages for missed calls. This feature allows users to communicate through video even if the recipient doesn’t answer the call.

One of the unique additions to iOS 17 is StandBy mode. This feature turns your iPhone into a smart display when it’s charging and placed on its side. It allows for easy access to widgets, notifications, and calls.

In terms of mental health, Apple is introducing a new feature called Mental Health within the Health app. This feature helps users track their mental wellbeing by allowing them to log their mood and identify factors that may affect it. Users can also complete mental health assessments and share the information with their doctor to seek treatment if necessary.

Overall, iOS 17 brings several exciting updates and features to enhance the iPhone user experience. The software is expected to roll out on September 12th.

fontoj:
– Source title: Apple’s iOS 17: What to Expect from the Latest iPhone Update
– Author: Daniel Howley
– Publication: Yahoo Finance

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

teknologio

Japanio Disvolvos Metan-Fueled Raketmotoron por 2030 Lanĉo

Sep 16, 2023 Roberto Andreo
teknologio

La vendo de Discover Samsung: Akiru la Samsung SmartThings Station por nur $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
teknologio

The Art of Decluttering: Lasi Iri de la Eksceso

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Origino de Vertebraj Ostoj kaj ilia Rolo en Tumora Metastazo

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Uzante eDNA por Kompreni Genetikan Konstruaĵon de Tutaj Loĝantaroj

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA-Astronaŭto kaj Kosmonaŭtoj Alvenas Sekure al Internacia Kosmostacio

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Nova Vetkuro por la Luno: Establi Lunan Ekonomion

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj