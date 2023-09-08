Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

teknologio

Nova Chromecast kun Google TV Atendita Baldaŭ Lanĉo

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Nova Chromecast kun Google TV Atendita Baldaŭ Lanĉo

Google may be gearing up for the release of a new Chromecast with Google TV. According to reports from 9to5Google, a higher-end model with improved speeds is expected to hit the market in the near future. Earlier this year, a new Chromecast was discovered in the Google Home app, suggesting that an upgrade was in the works.

In the latest development, 9to5Google has spotted a new Chromecast with Google TV remote in the Android 14 Beta. While the remote maintains a familiar design, it features a new layout. A video showcasing the new remote can be found on the 9to5Google website.

Furthermore, Walmart has recently launched its own affordable Google TV dongle, the Google TV Onn dongle, priced at just $19.88. Despite its low cost, this device offers impressive features, including 4K resolution and decent processing power. Although it may not be as powerful as the $50 Chromecast with Google TV 4K, the Walmart dongle presents a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers.

Notably, Walmart is also rumored to be working on another Google TV device. An FCC filing unveiled plans for a Google TV streaming stick that is expected to provide HD video and could potentially retail for around $15. This move aligns with Google’s efforts to strengthen its position in the Google TV market.

As for a potential release date, it is speculated that Google may unveil the new Pixel 8 smartphone in the coming months, providing an ideal opportunity to introduce the new Chromecast as well. Keep an eye out for updates on this exciting development.

fontoj:

9to5Google

Zatz Ne Amuza

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

teknologio

Konsiloj kaj Respondoj por Wordle

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teknologio

Alfa Romeo Prezentas Reinterpretita 33 Stradale kun Benzina kaj Elektra Opcioj

Sep 9, 2023 Roberto Andreo
teknologio

Apple laŭdire ne prezentas iPhone 15 Ultra ĉe la evento "Wonderlust".

Sep 9, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

novaĵoj

Fluliniigo de Komercaj Operacioj: Ampleksa Gvidilo al Tutmondaj Administritaj Presaĵservoj

Sep 9, 2023 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Konsiloj kaj Respondoj por Wordle

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
novaĵoj

Antaŭmendu Super Mario Bros. Wonder kaj Akiru Ekskluzivajn Bonusajn Erojn ĉe GameStop

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Esploristoj Kreas "Sencerba" Mola Roboto kiu Navigas Kompleksajn Mediojn

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj