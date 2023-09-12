Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

La Plej Bona Trimnivelo de la Toyota GR Supra 2024

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
The 2024 Toyota GR Supra is a world-class sports car that offers exceptional performance and unique styling. Toyota offers multiple trims to cater to different preferences and budgets, so which one is the best for you?

The available trims for the 2024 Toyota GR Supra are:

  • GR Supra 2.0: The entry-level trim priced at $45,540
  • GR Supra 3.0: The mid-level trim priced at $54,500
  • GR Supra 3.0 Premium: A higher-end trim priced at $57,650
  • GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition: A special edition trim priced at $64,375

The GR Supra 2.0 features a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It comes with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, leather-trimmed sports seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The GR Supra 3.0 offers a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. It comes with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, Brembo front brakes, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The GR Supra 3.0 Premium trim adds even more luxury and technology features, including red-painted Brembo four-piston calipers, heated leather-trimmed sport seats, and a 12-speaker JBL HiFi audio system.

The GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition is a limited edition trim that features unique finishes, black side stripes with the Supra logo, matte-black 19-inch wheels, and an adjustable rear wing.

According to Edmunds, the most popular trim among car shoppers is the GR Supra 3.0 Premium. This trim offers a great balance of performance and luxury, with a turbo inline-six engine, Brembo brakes, Adaptive Variable Sport suspension, heated leather-trimmed seats, a JBL audio system, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The reviews on the 2024 Toyota GR Supra trims are mixed, but there are some common opinions. Car and Driver praised the GR Supra 3.0 for its manual transmission option and performance. Autotrader and MotorTrend preferred the GR Supra 3.0 Premium for its upgraded interior and reasonable price.

In conclusion, the 2024 Toyota GR Supra offers a range of trims to suit different preferences. The popular choice among car shoppers is the GR Supra 3.0 Premium, which offers a great mix of performance and luxury at a fair price.

