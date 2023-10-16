Artefarita Inteligenteco Malkovras Supernovaon Sen Homa Interveno

Artificial intelligence (AI) has achieved a significant milestone in astronomy. For the first time, a new AI tool called Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSbot) has detected and confirmed the discovery of a supernova without any human intervention. Developed by an international team of scientists, BTSbot utilized machine learning algorithms trained on over 1.4 million images to automate the entire star explosion discovery process.

This breakthrough not only eliminates human error but also dramatically increases the speed at which supernovae can be identified. By removing humans from the loop, researchers have more time to analyze observations and develop new hypotheses to explain cosmic explosions.

BTSbot detected the newly discovered supernova named SN2023tyk in data from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a robotic camera in California that scans the night sky every two days. Within just two days of the cosmic blast being imaged, BTSbot found the supernova and confirmed its discovery and classification as a Type Ia supernova through communication with other robotic instruments. The automated report was publicly shared shortly after.

This automated process is a significant advancement compared to traditional methods, which rely on astronomers visually inspecting large volumes of data from robotic telescopes. Automated software presents a list of candidate explosions to humans, who spend time verifying and observing them spectroscopically to determine if they are indeed supernovae.

The ability of AI to scan the night sky more efficiently and effectively has the potential to discover many new supernovae. By automating the discovery process, astronomers can focus on interpreting the data and gaining valuable insights into the evolution of stars and galaxies.

Overall, this achievement demonstrates the power of AI in the field of astronomy, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of our understanding of the universe.

fontoj:

– Nordokcidenta Universitato

– California Institute of Technology (Caltech)