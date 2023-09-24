Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Esploristoj Kreas Sintezajn Speciojn Sen Biokemio kaj Observas Evoluajn Principojn

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 24, 2023
Esploristoj Kreas Sintezajn Speciojn Sen Biokemio kaj Observas Evoluajn Principojn

Researchers at Harvard have discovered a way to create synthetic living systems that do not rely on biochemistry, opening up the possibility of life forms on other planets that may have developed from a different type of chemistry. The team, led by Juan Pérez-Mercader, has been studying non-biochemical systems capable of exhibiting the essential properties of all natural living systems. Their latest study, published in Cell Reports Physical Science, demonstrates that these synthetic systems operate according to Darwinian evolutionary principles.

The researchers have previously developed carbon-chemistry-based systems called protocells, which mimic the behavior of biochemical cells. These protocells are made up of self-assembling polymer vesicles and do not rely on any biology-related chemicals. In this study, the team created two species of protocells and observed their competition for survival in an illuminated environment.

One of the synthetic species had the advantage of light sensitivity, while the other did not. Through their observations, the researchers found that the light-sensitive species was able to endure while the other species did not survive. This demonstrates the principle of competitive exclusion, where the species with the greatest competitive advantage outcompetes other species for resources.

These findings challenge the notion that biochemistry is essential for the struggle for life. Pérez-Mercader suggests that non-biochemical carbon chemistry can lead to the extinction of less “fit” protocell species. This raises the question of whether there are chemistries beyond Earth that are capable of implementing the fundamental properties of life.

Pérez-Mercader believes that, under the right circumstances, materials on a planetary surface could react chemically, self-organize, and exhibit the behaviors observed in this experiment. He emphasizes the need for openness to the possibility of other forms of life in the universe that may not resemble life as we know it.

This study opens up new possibilities for understanding life’s origins and supports the idea that life may exist in forms that are vastly different from what we are familiar with on Earth.

fontoj:
– The Harvard Gazette: researchers-create-synthetic-species-without-biochemistry-find-they-operate-according-to-darwinian-evolutionary-principles

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Ĉinio laŭdas la historian surluniĝon de Hindio

Sep 25, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

An Exploration of Mitigation Translocation and Its Impacts on Columbia Spotted Frogs (Esplorado de Mildiga Translokigo kaj Its Impacts on Columbia Spotted Frogs).

Sep 25, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Nova Studo Ekzamenas la Efikojn de Mildiga Translokigo sur Columbia Spotted Frogs

Sep 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Ĉinio laŭdas la historian surluniĝon de Hindio

Sep 25, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

An Exploration of Mitigation Translocation and Its Impacts on Columbia Spotted Frogs (Esplorado de Mildiga Translokigo kaj Its Impacts on Columbia Spotted Frogs).

Sep 25, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Nova Studo Ekzamenas la Efikojn de Mildiga Translokigo sur Columbia Spotted Frogs

Sep 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Studante la Efikojn de Mildiga Translokado sur Columbia Spotted Frogs

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj