Esplorante la Enigma Elĵeta Aŭreolo sur la Luna Surfaco

The lunar surface is home to many intriguing features, and one of them is the mysterious ejecta halo. This bright patch, which can be seen surrounding impact craters, holds important clues about the Moon’s history and composition. Recently, the Chandrayaan-3 mission provided scientists with a unique opportunity to study this phenomenon up close.

But first, what exactly is an ejecta halo? When a meteorite or asteroid collides with the Moon, it creates a crater and throws out material from the surface. This ejected material forms a halo around the impact site, creating a distinct bright patch on the lunar surface. The ejected debris can travel considerable distances from the impact location.

In the case of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Vikram lander module touched down near the Moon’s South Pole on August 23, 2023, generating a spectacular ejecta halo. Scientists estimate that approximately 2.06 tonnes of lunar epiregolith, the top layer of the lunar surface, were ejected and displaced over an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site.

To study this phenomenon, high-resolution images from the Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) aboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter were utilized. These images, captured before and after Vikram’s landing, provided scientists with a unique opportunity to compare the lunar surface before and after the impact occurred.

The ejecta halo not only provides insights into the aftermath of landing events but also offers valuable data for understanding the Moon’s history. By examining the characteristics and distribution of lunar soil (regolith), as well as the composition of lunar dust particles and rocks, scientists can gain a deeper understanding of the Moon’s surface and its evolution over time.

In conclusion, the study of ejecta halos allows us to unravel the mysteries of the Moon, providing invaluable information about its past and shedding light on the complex processes that have shaped our celestial neighbor.

