Novaj Solvoj al la Tri-Korpa Problemo Malkovrita de Esploristoj

Astronomers and mathematicians have been grappling with the three-body problem since Isaac Newton formulated his laws of motion and universal gravity in 1687. The problem refers to the challenge of explaining how three celestial bodies remain in a stable dance, influenced by their reciprocal forces of gravity, without colliding or veering off course.

Recently, Ivan Hristov of Sofia University in Bulgaria and his colleagues have reported 12,409 orbital patterns that offer solutions to the three-body problem under the constraints of Newton’s laws and equal masses for each body. However, these solutions have not yet undergone peer review.

While no universal solution to the three-body problem has been found, researchers have discovered numerous solutions for specific cases. However, many of these solutions have little practical application to astronomy due to their reliance on precise initial conditions that are rarely found in nature.

Hristov and his team used a supercomputer to build on previous work from 2019, which identified over 300 new families of periodic orbits for free-fall three-body systems. Their research focused on resolving disagreements regarding the behavior of objects in free-fall systems, specifically examining three objects of equal mass.

While these new solutions may have theoretical interest, their astronomical relevance remains uncertain. Factors such as the influence of distant bodies or solar winds may affect the stability of these orbits.

Despite these uncertainties, Hristov appreciates the beauty and structure of the predicted orbits. Whether stable or unstable, they offer valuable insights into the dynamics of triple systems in celestial bodies.

This study has been posted to arXiv but has not yet undergone peer review.

– Three-body problem: The challenge of determining the motions of three celestial bodies under the influence of their gravitational forces.

– Newton’s laws of motion and universal gravity: Fundamental principles formulated by Sir Isaac Newton that describe the behavior of objects in motion and the force of gravity between two objects.

