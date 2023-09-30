Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Astrofotisto Kaptas Mirigan Bildon de Perseida Meteora Pluvo

ByRoberto Andreo

Sep 30, 2023
Astrofotisto Kaptas Mirigan Bildon de Perseida Meteora Pluvo

Astrophotographer Miguel Claro of Lisbon, Portugal recently captured a breathtaking image of the Perseid meteor shower, showcasing the beauty and wonder of the night sky. Setting up a 360-degree camera in the Alqueva Dark Sky Reserve, Claro was able to photograph not only the meteors streaking across the sky, but also the stunning white glow of the Milky Way galaxy and the ethereal zodiacal light.

Zodiacal light is created when the sun’s rays reflect off of dust scattered throughout the solar system, remnants of collisions between asteroids and comets. In Claro’s image, it can be seen as a wispy belt of light to the right of center, stretching above and below the bright pinpoint of Jupiter.

The composite image, made from photographs taken across four consecutive nights, shows over 100 meteors originating from the radiant point in the Perseus constellation. Behind the meteors, the Milky Way lights up the sky, adding a beautiful glow to the scene.

Claro’s image can be viewed in full 360 degrees on his website. The photograph showcases the magnificence of the night sky and reminds us of the wonders that can be witnessed if we take the time to look up.

For more of Miguel Claro’s stunning astrophotography, visit his website or follow his stories on Instagram.

Difinoj:
– Radiant: The point in the sky from which a meteor shower appears to originate.
– Zodiacal light: A faint, diffuse glow seen in the night sky caused by sunlight reflecting off interplanetary dust particles.

Fonto: Space.com

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Perseverance Mars Rover Kaptas Bildojn de Dust Devil sur Ruĝa Planedo

Oct 2, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Kio Okazos Kiam la Teraj Kontinentoj Kunfandiĝos al Unu Superkontinento?

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

La Nokta Ĉielo Ĉi-Semajne: Oktobro 2-8, 2023

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Perseverance Mars Rover Kaptas Bildojn de Dust Devil sur Ruĝa Planedo

Oct 2, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Kio Okazos Kiam la Teraj Kontinentoj Kunfandiĝos al Unu Superkontinento?

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Nokta Ĉielo Ĉi-Semajne: Oktobro 2-8, 2023

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Esplorante la Malhelajn Aĝojn: Lunaj Radio-Observatorioj por Studi la Fruan Universon

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj