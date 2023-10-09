Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

NASA Lanĉos Mision al Metal-Riĉa Asteroido por Studi Planedan Kernon

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 9, 2023
NASA Lanĉos Mision al Metal-Riĉa Asteroido por Studi Planedan Kernon

NASA is embarking on a groundbreaking mission to study the composition of an asteroid that is believed to be largely made up of iron and nickel. The asteroid, known as 16 Psyche, is thought to have once been part of a planetary core. This will be the first NASA mission to explore an asteroid with more metal than rock or ice.

The launch for the Psyche mission is scheduled for 10:16AM ET on Thursday. The spacecraft will be carried into space by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Psyche spacecraft, about the size of a small van, is equipped with various instruments including a magnetometer, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, and a multispectral imager.

Upon reaching the asteroid, the spacecraft will begin sending back images of 16 Psyche while conducting a two-year study of its surface and collecting data to gain a better understanding of its composition. The mission, powered by solar electric propulsion, is expected to reach the asteroid in July 2029.

While NASA has previously believed that 16 Psyche may be an exposed core of a planetesimal, an early planetary building block, the agency now acknowledges that it may instead be a remnant from a different type of iron-rich body in the solar system. This mission will help shed light on the true nature of the asteroid.

In addition to studying the asteroid, the spacecraft will also be testing new laser communications technology developed by NASA JPL called Deep Space Optical Communications. This technology is expected to transmit data and images at least ten times faster than conventional systems and will be tested for its capabilities in sending data at faster rates beyond the Moon.

Fontoj: NASA, SpaceX

By Vicky Stavropoulou

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Severa Spaca Vetero Eventoj Efiko Bird Migrado, Studo Sugestas

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Altaj Montoj, Alta Diverseco: Esplorante la Influon de la Andoj sur la Biodiverseco de Sudameriko

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

La Mediala Septumo: Direktante la Simfonion de Memoro-Kodigado kaj Retrieval

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Severa Spaca Vetero Eventoj Efiko Bird Migrado, Studo Sugestas

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Altaj Montoj, Alta Diverseco: Esplorante la Influon de la Andoj sur la Biodiverseco de Sudameriko

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Mediala Septumo: Direktante la Simfonion de Memoro-Kodigado kaj Retrieval

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Nova Teorio Klarigas la Vojaĝon de Oro kaj Plateno al Tera Manto

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj