Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Maloftaj Ĉielaj Eventoj por Graci la Ĉielojn de la Amerikoj

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 9, 2023
Maloftaj Ĉielaj Eventoj por Graci la Ĉielojn de la Amerikoj

Residents and visitors in the Americas are in for a treat as two unique celestial events are set to occur over the next few months. The first event is a “ring of fire” solar eclipse, followed by a total solar eclipse in April.

A ring of fire eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, creating an image that resembles a fiery ring. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon appears smaller and does not entirely block out the sun. This occurrence is due to the moon being further away from Earth during these partial eclipses.

The ring of fire eclipse on Saturday will be visible in a path stretching from Oregon to Texas, beginning at 9.13am PT along the Oregon coast and ending in Texas at 12.03pm CT. Although parts of Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Alaska will experience a partial eclipse, they will not witness the ring of fire effect.

Next year, sky gazers will have another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on 8 April. This eclipse will create a “path of totality” stretching from northern Mexico to eastern Canada, covering a width of 15 miles (185km). Thirteen US states, including Texas, Ohio, and New York, will be in the eclipse’s path.

Nasa advises that it is crucial to wear specialized solar filters during a solar eclipse to protect the eyes from the sun’s harmful radiation. Removing the glasses is safe only when the moon fully obscures the sun’s surface.

These celestial events not only provide a spectacle for the masses but also offer scientists invaluable opportunities to study the sun and its interaction with the Earth. Additionally, the eclipses may temporarily affect animal behavior and cause a momentary decrease in temperature.

fontoj:
– Nasa: [source]
– N/A

By Vicky Stavropoulou

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Observante Sunajn Flamojn per la Kosmoteleskopo James Webb

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

NASA avertas pri proksima alproksimiĝo de asteroido 2023 TM3

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Suna Flare Erupcio Fajreras Koncernojn de Ebla Suna Ŝtormo

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Observante Sunajn Flamojn per la Kosmoteleskopo James Webb

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA avertas pri proksima alproksimiĝo de asteroido 2023 TM3

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Suna Flare Erupcio Fajreras Koncernojn de Ebla Suna Ŝtormo

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Supermasiva Nigra Truo en M87 Konfirmas la Teoriojn de Einstein

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj