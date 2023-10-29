Nova Studo Rivelas Surprizan Vojon por Formado de Friponaj Planedoj

Scientists have long been fascinated by the mysterious nature of rogue planets—lonely wanderers in space. Previous theories suggested that these celestial nomads could only be formed in single-star systems through rare near-collisions or gravitational disturbances. However, a groundbreaking study is challenging this conventional wisdom and shedding light on a new pathway for the creation of these enigmatic objects.

In this pioneering research, a team of astrophysicists conducted simulations focused on tilted binary star systems. These systems consist of two stars orbiting around each other. The researchers discovered that in binary systems with misaligned orbital planes, planets can become untethered and drift away even if they are widely dispersed.

Unlike in single-star systems, where planets need to be closely spaced to become rogue planets, the combined gravitational influences from both stars and other planets in binary systems can destabilize the orbits of some planets, resulting in their independent wandering. Surprisingly, the study found that the presence of a Neptune-sized planet can initiate the generation of rogue planets in circular binary star orbits. Even a super-Earth can trigger the birth of these solitary travelers if the stars orbit each other in an elliptical path.

This new mechanism for the formation of rogue planets suggests that there may be a multitude of smaller, rocky wanderers in our galaxy. While most known rogue planets are massive gas giants, this study proposes that smaller worlds could be abundant in the Milky Way. However, detecting these miniature interstellar adventurers poses a significant challenge due to their location in the dark and cold expanse of interstellar space.

This groundbreaking research, published in the renowned arXiv preprint server, provides a fresh perspective on the origins of rogue planets. Scientists now speculate that the number of free-floating planets in our galaxy might surpass previous estimates. Consequently, efforts to uncover these hidden gems amidst the vastness of space are intensifying.

Oftaj Demandoj (Demandoj)

D: Kio estas fripona planedo?



A: A rogue planet, also known as a free-floating planet, refers to a planet that is untethered to any star and drifts independently through space.

D: Kiel formiĝas friponaj planedoj?



A: Previous theories suggested that rogue planets could be formed through near-collisions or gravitational perturbations in single-star systems. However, this new study suggests that rogue planets can also be generated in binary star systems through the influence of gravitational forces from both stars and other planets.

Q: Are rogue planets rare?



A: While they were once thought to be uncommon, this study suggests that rogue planets may be more prevalent than previously believed. The discovery of smaller, rocky rogue planets could be especially abundant given the prevalence of super-Earths around red dwarf stars.

Q: How do scientists detect rogue planets?



A: Detecting rogue planets is extremely challenging due to their lack of a star’s light to illuminate them. Scientists employ various techniques, including gravitational microlensing and infrared observations, to identify these elusive celestial bodies.