Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

La Bela NGC 6951: Artverko en Kosma Spaco

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 9, 2023
La Bela NGC 6951: Artverko en Kosma Spaco

The Hubble Space Telescope has provided us with countless stunning images of galaxies throughout the years, and the latest addition to its collection is no exception. Located 78 million light years away, NGC 6951 is a barred spiral galaxy that captivates with its bright blue spiral arms, star clusters, and trails of dark orange dust. The galaxy’s center is home to a supermassive black hole surrounded by a ring of stars, gas, and dust, known as a circumnuclear ring.

Data for the image of NGC 6951 was collected using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, which were installed during servicing missions by astronauts in 2009. This stunning image is the result of their efforts, allowing us to witness the beauty of this distant realm.

NGC 6951 has a fascinating history as well, with its highest rates of star formation occurring around 800 million years ago. After a 300 million-year hiatus, the star factory started up again, and in the past 25 years, the galaxy has witnessed six major supernova explosions. The average age of star clusters in NGC 6951 is around 200 to 300 million years, with some as old as one billion years.

Formally classified as a Type II Seyfert galaxy, NGC 6951 emits significant infrared radiation and has slow-moving gaseous matter at its center. However, some astronomers also classify it as a low-ionization nuclear emission-line region (LINER) galaxy, which emits weakly ionized or neutral atoms. The combination of these features makes NGC 6951 a unique and captivating celestial object.

Each day between October 2 and October 7, NASA will be unveiling a new image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope as part of their image release campaign. NGC 6951 is just one of the many wonders of the universe that Hubble continues to reveal, reminding us of the infinite beauty that lies beyond our world.

Fontoj: La fontartikolo

By Vicky Stavropoulou

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Horizontala Gentranslokigo en Plantoj: Malimplikado de la Mistero

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Plej Granda Suna Ŝtormo Frapis la Teron Antaŭ 14,300 Jaroj, Rivelas Arbaj Ringoj

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Malofta "Ringo de Fajro" Eklipso al Wow Millions en la Amerikoj

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Horizontala Gentranslokigo en Plantoj: Malimplikado de la Mistero

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Plej Granda Suna Ŝtormo Frapis la Teron Antaŭ 14,300 Jaroj, Rivelas Arbaj Ringoj

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Malofta "Ringo de Fajro" Eklipso al Wow Millions en la Amerikoj

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Nova Bilda Tekniko Produktas Klarajn Bildojn de Interna Anatomio por Ĉiuj Haŭtnuancoj

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj