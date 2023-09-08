Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

Malkovrante Fujianvenator prodigiosus: Ŝedado de Lumo sur la Evoluo de Birdoj

ByMamfo Breŝo

Sep 8, 2023
Malkovrante Fujianvenator prodigiosus: Ŝedado de Lumo sur la Evoluo de Birdoj

A recent groundbreaking discovery in China’s Fujian Province has unveiled the remnants of a 150-million-year-old avian dinosaur called Fujianvenator prodigiosus. While the Archaeopteryx, a genus of avian dinosaurs, has long been considered the early stage of bird evolution, this newfound dinosaur provides a glimpse into a crucial moment in the origin of modern birds and could fill a significant gap in the fossil record.

Fujianvenator prodigiosus, approximately the size of a chicken, possessed elongated legs and wing-like arms. Its body shared morphological traits with avialans, troodontids, and dromaeosaurids, but it lacked the necessary adaptations for flight. Instead, its hyper-long hind legs suggest it was a highly skilled runner, possibly capable of wading through swamps.

Despite the incomplete preservation of its skeleton, researchers theorize that examining the toes of Fujianvenator prodigiosus could reveal clues about its ecological habits. If signs of webbing are found, it would indicate that this avian dinosaur had the ability to navigate aquatic environments. However, the condition of the digits makes it difficult to confirm this aspect.

This discovery offers further evidence that by the time of the Archaeopteryx, dinosaurs had already diversified into various types of birds. By understanding the evolutionary path of these ancient creatures, researchers gain valuable insights into the origins of avian species that exist today.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Nature, providing a significant contribution to the growing body of knowledge surrounding the evolution of birds. This discovery reaffirms the link between dinosaurs and birds, highlighting the intricate web of life and the remarkable transformations that have occurred over millions of years.

fontoj:
– The Weather Channel: [Article Title](source)
– Nature: [Article Title](source)

By Mamfo Breŝo

