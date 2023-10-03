La Brilaj Galaksioj de la Frua Universo: Klarigite

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a surprising discovery about bright galaxies in the very early universe. Computer simulations have revealed that these galaxies are more luminous than expected for their era, likely due to bursts of massive star formation.

When the JWST began its scientific operations in 2022, it quickly detected high-redshift galaxies. These galaxies appeared to have existed earlier in the universe than ever observed before. They were also found to be brighter than predicted by the standard model of cosmology. This led researchers to question the validity of the standard model.

However, simulations conducted by a team at Caltech led by Guochao Sun have provided a new explanation. The simulations suggest that the bright galaxies observed by the JWST are luminous because they underwent a period of intense star formation. This burst of star formation emits flashes of light, making the galaxies appear brighter.

Starbursts like these are not uncommon and can occur in galaxies today, often as a result of galactic collisions. When galaxies collide, molecular gas is stirred up, causing it to fragment and collapse, leading to the formation of stars. In the early universe, where conditions were tumultuous, the galaxies may not have accreted their star-forming material at a consistent rate.

According to Claude-André Faucher-Giguère of Northwestern University, “What we think happens is that a burst of stars form, then a few million years later those stars explode as supernovae. The gas gets kicked out [of the galaxy] and then falls back in to form new stars, driving the cycle of star formation.”

The simulations align with the hierarchical growth model of galaxies presented in the standard model of cosmology. This suggests that galaxies were smaller in the early universe and grew by accreting intergalactic clouds of gas and merging with other galaxies. As the galaxies grew larger, they were able to hold onto more star-forming material, regulating the rate of star formation.

The findings from these simulations, which accurately reproduce the luminosity and abundance of the observed galaxies, were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

