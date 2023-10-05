Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

La Miriga 14 oktobro 2023 Anula Suna Eklipso

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 5, 2023
La Miriga 14 oktobro 2023 Anula Suna Eklipso

The upcoming annular solar eclipse on 14 Oct. 2023 is set to be a breathtaking celestial event, primarily visible from the Americas. The Virtual Telescope Project, in collaboration with various astro-imagers and institutions, will be providing a live viewing experience of this remarkable phenomenon.

The online session for the annular solar eclipse is scheduled to commence at 16:30 UTC on 14 Oct. 2023. Mark your calendars and prepare to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of this unique celestial event.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon masks the Sun’s central region, leaving only a ring of sunlight visible around the edges. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the Moon completely covers the Sun, an annular eclipse creates a mesmerizing ring of fire in the sky.

The Virtual Telescope Project has been at the forefront of bringing celestial events closer to audiences worldwide. Through their partnerships with astrophotographers and institutions, they are able to capture and transmit live footage of astronomical phenomena, allowing viewers to witness these extraordinary moments from the comfort of their own homes.

To support the Virtual Telescope Project and enable them to continue sharing these phenomenal experiences, donations are welcome. With your contribution, you will receive a unique, limited-edition set of images capturing various celestial objects, such as the stunning comet C/2020 F3 Neowise above Rome, potentially hazardous asteroids, space stations, and more.

Prepare yourself for the magnificence of the 14 Oct. 2023 annular solar eclipse, as the Virtual Telescope Project and their dedicated partners serve as your virtual guides to this extraordinary cosmic spectacle.

Difinoj:
– Annular Solar Eclipse: An astronomical event where the Moon partially covers the Sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the edges.

fontoj:
– La Virtuala Teleskopa Projekto
– Astro-imagers and institutions involved in the live viewing of the annular solar eclipse.

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Esploristoj Malkovras Molekulan Indikon de Zingibra Pigmento en Antikvaj Ranaj Fosilioj

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienco

Nova Studo Trovas Ligon Inter Ekzerco kaj Mensa Sano

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Tero Frapita de Senprecedenca Eksplodo de Gamaradioj de Pulsar

Oct 6, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Esploristoj Malkovras Molekulan Indikon de Zingibra Pigmento en Antikvaj Ranaj Fosilioj

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Nova Studo Trovas Ligon Inter Ekzerco kaj Mensa Sano

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Tero Frapita de Senprecedenca Eksplodo de Gamaradioj de Pulsar

Oct 6, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Dek du Bazlernejaj Lernantoj Ligiĝu kun Internacia Kosmostacio en Viva Ligo

Oct 6, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj