Ekscita Annula Suna Eklipso Rigardanta Ŝanco en Teksasaj Ŝtataj Parkoj

Texas State Parks are gearing up to offer prime viewing opportunities for an annular solar eclipse that will be visible across the skies of Texas on October 14th. Due to the anticipated popularity of the event, entry to state parks on that day will be restricted to those who have pre-purchased day passes or camping permits. It’s important to note that a state park pass does not guarantee entry, so it is recommended to reserve a campsite or day pass as soon as possible to secure your spot.

The annular eclipse will pass over Texas from Midland/Odessa to Corpus Christi, with seventeen Texas State Parks located along its path. An eclipse occurs when the sun, moon, and earth align in space. During an annular eclipse, the moon appears slightly smaller than the sun, creating the illusion of a ring of fire in the sky. The moon will begin blocking the sun around 10:20 a.m. on October 14th, and the ring of fire will be visible around 11:40 a.m. along the Texas-New Mexico border.

The eclipse will then travel southeast across the state, with the duration of totality varying depending on the vantage point. The closer you are to the eclipse’s path, the longer you will be able to enjoy the ring of fire. It is advised to plan to arrive early and stay late at the parks, as there may be traffic delays due to visitors from across the state and the nation. Make sure to bring enough food, water, and fuel in case of any unforeseen delays.

When attending the eclipse viewing at a Texas State Park, it’s important to park in designated areas only and stay off roadways for safety. Park staff will direct visitors on where to park off the pavement if necessary. Additionally, the parks offer ranger-led programs before or after the eclipse, so it is recommended to attend these informative and educational programs.

Don’t miss out on this unique and exciting opportunity to witness the annular solar eclipse in Texas State Parks. Make your reservations and preparations early to ensure a memorable experience.

fontoj:

– Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD)