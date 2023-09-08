Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Astronomoj Observas Sunsimilan Stelon Ree Konsumita de Nigra Truo

ByMamfo Breŝo

Sep 8, 2023
Astronomoj Observas Sunsimilan Stelon Ree Konsumita de Nigra Truo

Astronomers from the University of Leicester have made a groundbreaking discovery of a black hole consuming a star in a repetitive manner. This unusual event, which occurred approximately 500 million light years away, resulted in regular bursts of luminosity at intervals of around 25 days. This finding challenges the traditional understanding of tidal disruption events, which usually happen when a black hole engulfs a star.

The star, named Swift J0230, exhibited an unexpected pattern of behavior. Instead of fading away after being partially consumed, the star experienced intense radiation for a period of seven to 10 days before suddenly extinguishing. This pattern repeated approximately every 25 days. The researchers described Swift J0230 as a “partially disrupted star,” a unique addition to the class of stars affected by black holes.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Phil Evans from the University of Leicester’s School of Physics and Astronomy, stated, “This is the first time we’ve seen a star like our Sun being repeatedly shredded and consumed by a low-mass black hole.” The observations suggest that the star, similar in size to our Sun, follows an elliptical orbit around a relatively small black hole, estimating its mass to range from 10,000 to 100,000 times that of the Sun.

Calculations indicate that during the process, material equivalent to three Earths is stripped from the star’s atmosphere and heated up as it plunges into the black hole. This generates intense temperatures of around 2,000,000 degrees Celsius, resulting in the emission of a significant amount of X-rays. These X-rays were initially detected by NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

This discovery is a significant contribution to our understanding of black hole and star interactions. It provides insights into the complex dynamics of the devouring process and highlights the diversity of outcomes. Further research may shed light on the underlying mechanisms and the long-term effects of such interactions.

fontoj:
– The Guardian (not included in the content due to length)

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Nova Discovery: Supermassive Black Hole Snacks sur Sun-Like Star

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Nova studo trovas, ke kombini piroxicam kun levonorgestrel pliigas la efikecon de kriz-kontraŭkoncipo

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Malkresko en Litio-Koncentriĝo en Marakvo Ligita al Klimato kaj Tektona Agado

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

teknologio

Alfa Romeo Prezentas Reinterpretita 33 Stradale kun Benzina kaj Elektra Opcioj

Sep 9, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Apple laŭdire ne prezentas iPhone 15 Ultra ĉe la evento "Wonderlust".

Sep 9, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Ĉu la Transiro de la iPhone 15 al Rondigitaj Randoj estas la Ĝusta Movo?

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Instagram Threads Enkondukas Ŝlosilvortan Serĉan funkcion

Sep 9, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj