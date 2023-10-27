Esplorante la Movadon de Akvaj Gutetoj Laŭ Fibroj: Novaj Scioj pri Akvo-Rikoltado

In the quest to develop innovative methods for water harvesting in arid and semi-arid regions, researchers from the University of Liège conducted a study to understand how water droplets flow along fibers. Their findings, published in Physical Review Fluids, shed light on the factors that influence the movement of these droplets and have implications for the design of structures for atmospheric water collection.

Similar to the concept of moisture farms in science fiction, many plant species in arid regions have adapted strategies to capture water from the air for survival. To reproduce and enhance these mechanisms, scientists have been studying the fundamental dynamics of water transport and the collection of atmospheric moisture in deserts.

The research, led by the Group of Research and Applications in Statistical Physics at the University of Liège, focused on tracking the characteristics and dynamics of water droplets as they slid along individual fibers or bundles of fibers. To overcome the challenge of tracking droplets over long distances, the researchers devised a device that set the fiber in motion to match the droplet’s speed, making it appear stationary in front of the camera.

The study revealed that the diameter of the fiber and its substructure play crucial roles in the speed of droplet flow. Thicker fibers resulted in slower droplet movement, as expected. When multiple fibers were twisted together to form a bundle, the diameter of the bundle increased, leading to reduced speed. However, a fascinating phenomenon was observed: when comparing a single fiber with a diameter of 0.28mm to a bundle of two fibers with a diameter of 0.14mm, the droplet on the bundle traveled faster and lost more volume. The researchers hypothesize that the droplet fills the grooves between the fibers, creating a liquid rail that facilitates faster sliding.

This study contributes to the development of efficient structures for collecting atmospheric water, potentially enhancing the effectiveness of cloud nets at a low cost. The findings also underscore the importance of observing substructures in organisms living in desert environments and their potential for inspiring technological innovations in water transport.

