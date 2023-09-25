Astronomoj Uzas James Webb Telescope por Studi TRAPPIST-1 Eksoplanedan Sistemon

A team of astronomers from the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx) at the Université de Montréal (UdeM) has made significant progress in understanding the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanetary system. Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the researchers observed TRAPPIST-1 b, the exoplanet closest to the star in the system. Their findings, published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, highlight the importance of considering the influence of parent stars when studying exoplanets.

TRAPPIST-1 is a red dwarf star located 40 light-years away from Earth. It gained attention in 2016 when seven Earth-sized exoplanets were discovered orbiting it, three of which are within the star’s habitable zone. These findings raised hopes of finding potentially habitable environments beyond our Solar System.

The research team used the technique of transmission spectroscopy to analyze the properties of TRAPPIST-1 b. By examining the star’s light as it passes through the exoplanet’s atmosphere during a transit, astronomers can identify the unique chemical fingerprint left by the molecules and atoms present.

The study revealed that stellar activity and contamination significantly impact the nature of exoplanets. Stellar contamination refers to the influence of the star’s own features, such as dark spots and bright faculae, on measurements of the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

The team found compelling evidence suggesting that stellar contamination plays a crucial role in shaping the transmission spectra of TRAPPIST-1 b and potentially the other planets in the system. The star’s activity can create “ghost signals” that may mistakenly indicate the presence of certain molecules in the exoplanet’s atmosphere. This emphasizes the need to consider stellar contamination when planning future observations of exoplanetary systems.

While TRAPPIST-1 b is not considered to have a significant atmosphere, its close proximity to the star and its transit signals make it a vital target for observation. The researchers conducted two independent atmospheric retrievals and determined that TRAPPIST-1 b’s spectra could be explained by the modelled stellar contamination alone, indicating no evidence of a significant atmosphere on the planet.

Although this result rules out certain types of atmospheres, such as cloud-free and hydrogen-rich, thinner atmospheres like those composed of pure water or carbon cannot be definitively excluded. Further observations and data analysis will contribute to our understanding of the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanetary system and the potential for habitable environments beyond our Solar System.

fontoj:

titolo: Astronomoj Uzas James Webb Telescope por Studi TRAPPIST-1 Eksoplanedan Sistemon

Astronomoj Uzas James Webb Telescope por Studi TRAPPIST-1 Eksoplanedan Sistemon Fonto: Astrofizikaj Journalurnalaj Leteroj