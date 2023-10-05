Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

SpaceX Lanĉas 22 Starlink Satelitojn en 70-a Orbitala Misio de 2023

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 5, 2023
SpaceX Lanĉas 22 Starlink Satelitojn en 70-a Orbitala Misio de 2023

SpaceX has successfully launched 22 more of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit, making it the company’s 70th orbital mission of the year. The Starlink spacecraft took off from a Falcon 9 rocket deployed from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This launch also marked the eighth liftoff and landing for the Falcon 9 first stage involved, with four of its previous seven launches having sent Starlink batches into space.

The primary focus of SpaceX’s orbital missions this year has been to expand the Starlink megaconstellation, which currently comprises over 4,800 operational satellites. The ultimate goal of this constellation is to provide global broadband internet coverage.

Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX that aims to provide satellite internet access to remote areas of the planet. The satellites are designed to be compact and low-cost, operating in low Earth orbit (LEO) to minimize latency and expand coverage.

With each successful launch, SpaceX is making significant progress towards achieving its goal of global broadband coverage. The company plans to deploy tens of thousands of satellites over the next few years, ensuring that even the most remote corners of the world have access to reliable internet service.

Source: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex via Twitter, SpaceX mission description

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Zelandia: La Oka Kontinento de la Tero kaj ĝia Fascina Geologia Historio

Oct 6, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Esploristoj Atingas Trarompon en Transformado de Tut-Neorganikaj Perovskitoj

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienco

Arkeologoj Malkovras Antikvan Kranion kun Signoj de Perforta Traŭmato kaj Ebla Cerba Tumoro

Oct 6, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Zelandia: La Oka Kontinento de la Tero kaj ĝia Fascina Geologia Historio

Oct 6, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Esploristoj Atingas Trarompon en Transformado de Tut-Neorganikaj Perovskitoj

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Arkeologoj Malkovras Antikvan Kranion kun Signoj de Perforta Traŭmato kaj Ebla Cerba Tumoro

Oct 6, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Ĉinio Planas Plivastigi Kosmostacion kiel Alternativo al NASA-gvidata ISS

Oct 6, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj