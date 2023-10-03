Urba Vivo

Sunflamoj kaj la Ebleco por Sunaj Ŝtormoj frapi la Teron

ByRoberto Andreo

Oct 3, 2023
According to recent reports, Earth may soon be at risk of experiencing a solar storm due to the presence of an unstable sunspot named AR3450. While the Earth has managed to avoid solar storms in recent times, radio blackouts have been occurring as a result of solar flare eruptions. Although yesterday’s M2.5-class solar flare was not Earth-directed, the appearance of AR3450 directly in front of our planet has raised concerns among space weather researchers.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted a possibility of a solar flare eruption on October 3, which could lead to powerful solar storm activity on Earth. SpaceWeather.com has reported that AR3450 has a ‘beta-gamma’ magnetic field, which harbors energy for M-class solar flares. If this eruption occurs, it could have geoeffective effects on Earth.

Space Weather Live’s X account also reported an M1.9 flare eruption from the same region. While its intensity was not as high, this event highlights the potential for high activity in the sunspot region. However, it is yet to be seen whether the NOAA prediction will come true.

If a solar flare does erupt, it could result in a coronal mass ejection (CME) reaching Earth, potentially leading to an intense solar storm activity. These storms can have significant consequences, including damage to satellites, disruption of wireless communications services such as internet and mobile networks, and even power grid failures. Electronics on Earth, including pacemakers, may also be disrupted.

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) plays a crucial role in monitoring the Sun’s activities. The SDO utilizes instruments such as the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI), Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE), and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) to collect data on various solar phenomena.

As we await the outcome of the NOAA prediction, it is essential to remain vigilant and prepared for the potential impacts of solar storms. Continued monitoring of the Sun’s activities will help provide timely warnings and ensure the safety and reliability of our technological systems.

fontoj:
– SpaceWeather.com
– Space Weather Live
– NOAA

Difinoj:
– Solar flare: A sudden, rapid, and intense release of energy from the Sun’s surface.
– Solar storm: A disturbance in the Earth’s magnetosphere caused by changes in the solar wind.
– Sunspot: A dark spot on the Sun’s surface associated with strong magnetic activity.

