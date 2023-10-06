Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Kerry Wood Nature Center Invitas Vin Atesti la Spektan Jaran Sunan Eklipson

ByMamfo Breŝo

Oct 6, 2023
Kerry Wood Nature Center Invitas Vin Atesti la Spektan Jaran Sunan Eklipson

The Kerry Wood Nature Centre is hosting a special event to observe the upcoming annual solar eclipse. This rare phenomenon occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, creating a shadow on the Earth’s surface. With the right equipment, it is possible to safely view the Sun as the Moon partially blocks its light.

According to NASA, this particular eclipse is an annular solar eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth during its orbit. As a result, the Moon appears smaller than the Sun and does not fully cover it. Instead, it creates a captivating sight of a dark disk atop a larger, bright disk, forming a ring-like shape around the Moon.

The solar eclipse will take place on the morning of Saturday, October 14. This event offers Red Deer a unique opportunity to witness a solar eclipse, which will be the best view the city has had in several years.

Join the Kerry Wood Nature Centre for this memorable event and witness the beauty and wonder of the annual solar eclipse. Be sure to bring the necessary equipment to safely observe the eclipse and enjoy this extraordinary celestial event.

Difinoj:
– Solar Eclipse: A phenomenon that occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, causing a temporary shadow on Earth’s surface.
– Annular Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a ring-like shape around the Moon.

fontoj:
– Kerry Wood Nature Centre
– NASA

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Nova Propono Kapti la Eluzivan Fotonan Ringon de Nigraj Truoj

Oct 8, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Astronomoj Malkovras Mistero de Novae Aligniĝo kun Galactic Jet en M87

Oct 8, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

La Graveco de Biokemio kaj Organika Kemio en Kompreno de Vivo

Oct 8, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Nova Propono Kapti la Eluzivan Fotonan Ringon de Nigraj Truoj

Oct 8, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Astronomoj Malkovras Mistero de Novae Aligniĝo kun Galactic Jet en M87

Oct 8, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Graveco de Biokemio kaj Organika Kemio en Kompreno de Vivo

Oct 8, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Astronomoj Studas TRAPPIST-1 b por Kompreni Observaĵojn de Eksoplanedoj

Oct 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj