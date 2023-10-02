Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

La Sensacia Plena Rikolta Luno Brilas en Katmanduo, Nepalo

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 2, 2023
La Sensacia Plena Rikolta Luno Brilas en Katmanduo, Nepalo

The recent full harvest moon on Friday, September 29, lit up the skies over Kathmandu, Nepal, in a breathtaking spectacle. This particular full moon was special, as it marked the last of four consecutive supermoons, according to NASA.

A stunning time-lapse video captured the full moon shining bright, displaying its awe-inspiring beauty. The footage was recorded using a phone with the Celestron AstroMaster 90EQ refractor telescope.

The significance of the full harvest moon dates back to a time when electricity was not readily available. Farmers eagerly awaited its arrival as it provided them with additional time to gather their crops before the first frost of the season. This allowed them to ensure a successful harvest and avoid any potential damage caused by the cold weather.

The term “supermoon” refers to a phenomenon where the moon appears larger and brighter than usual due to its close proximity to Earth. This occurs when the moon is at its closest point to our planet in its elliptical orbit.

As recorded history shows, humans have always been captivated by the moon’s celestial beauty and have bestowed it with various cultural and symbolic meanings. The sight of a full moon often evokes a sense of wonder and awe, reminding us of the vastness and mystery of the universe.

fontoj:
– NASA
– Fabela

By Vicky Stavropoulou

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

La Lunaj Misioj de Ĉinio Avancas kiel Pekinaj Planoj por Estontaj Lunaj Ekspedicioj kaj Esplorstacio

Oct 4, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Ateno: La AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires en NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

La Kosmoŝipo OSIRIS-REx de NASA Resendas Historian Asteroidan Provaĵon al la Tero

Oct 4, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Lunaj Misioj de Ĉinio Avancas kiel Pekinaj Planoj por Estontaj Lunaj Ekspedicioj kaj Esplorstacio

Oct 4, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Ateno: La AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires en NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Kosmoŝipo OSIRIS-REx de NASA Resendas Historian Asteroidan Provaĵon al la Tero

Oct 4, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Sensacia Bildo de NGC 4654: Meza Spirala Galaksio en la Virga Areto

Oct 4, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj