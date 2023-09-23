A recent study published in the journal Nature Communications has shed light on the formation of pink diamonds, some of the rarest and most expensive gemstones in the world. The researchers from Australia-based Curtin University have discovered the “missing ingredient” that explains why the now-closed Argyle mine in Australia produced an unusually high number of pink diamonds.

The study reveals that the pink diamonds were brought to the Earth’s surface around 1.3 billion years ago during the breakup of the first supercontinent. The researchers identified the three necessary ingredients for the formation of pink diamonds. The first is carbon, found deep beneath the Earth’s surface. The second is the right amount of pressure, which causes the otherwise clear diamonds to turn pink. The third, and previously unknown, ingredient is a volcanic event that propelled the diamonds to the surface.

Using a laser thinner than a human hair, the researchers determined that the Argyle mine is around 1.3 billion years old, meaning the diamonds emerged 100 million years later than previously believed. This timeframe aligns with the breakup of the supercontinent known as Nuna or Columbia. The immense pressure that twisted color into the diamonds occurred during collisions between western and northern Australia 1.8 billion years ago. When Nuna started to break up, it reactivated the “scar” from that event, allowing magma to shoot up, carrying the diamonds along with it.

This groundbreaking discovery could have implications for future diamond exploration. Traditionally, diamond searches have focused on the center of continents, but the researchers suggest that looking toward the edges of continents could lead to the discovery of more pink diamonds. Potential locations for finding these rare gems include Canada, Russia, southern Africa, and Australia. However, the researchers caution that finding more pink diamonds will not be easy or quick.

The closure of the Argyle mine in 2020 has further increased the value of pink diamonds, as their supply becomes scarcer. The study’s findings provide crucial insights into the formation of pink diamonds and may assist in the search for these highly sought-after gemstones in new regions.

– Nature Communications, “Emplacement of the Argyle diamond deposit into an ancient rift zone triggered by supercontinent breakup”

– AFP News Agency