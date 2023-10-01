Urba Vivo

Fonto de Stela Aligo proksime de la Galaksia Centro Malkovrita

ByMamfo Breŝo

Oct 1, 2023
Scientists from The University of Manchester and the University of Hong Kong have made a significant discovery regarding the alignment of stars close to the Galactic Center. The alignment of planetary nebulae, first discovered by Manchester PhD student Bryan Rees, has remained unexplained until now. New data obtained from the European Southern Observatory Very Large Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope have confirmed the alignment and identified a particular group of stars responsible for it: close binary stars.

Planetary nebulae are clouds of gas expelled by stars at the end of their lives. The team studied a group of planetary nebulae in the Galactic Bulge near the center of the Milky Way. Despite the nebulae being unrelated and coming from different stars born at different times and in different locations, their shapes were found to align almost parallel to the Galactic plane. This alignment was discovered in planetary nebulae with close stellar companions, with the companion star orbiting the main star at a closer distance than Mercury is to our own Sun.

The finding suggests that the alignment is potentially linked to the initial separation of the binary components at the time of the star’s birth. Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind the alignment, but this discovery provides important evidence for a constant and controlled process influencing star formation over billions of years and vast distances.

This study, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, deepens our understanding of the dynamics and evolution of the Milky Way’s bulge region. The researchers investigated 136 confirmed planetary nebulae in the galaxy’s bulge using the Very Large Telescope and re-examined 40 of them using high-resolution images from the Hubble Space Telescope.

The alignment of the nebulae may be influenced by the rapid orbital motion of the companion star, even potentially orbiting inside the main star. This discovery sheds light on the complex processes involved in star formation and the factors that shape our galaxy.

