Geologists have long been fascinated by the ever-changing puzzle of Earth’s continents. A recent breakthrough by a team at Utrecht University in the Netherlands has shed light on a continent that mysteriously vanished millions of years ago. Known as Argoland, this 5,000km-long landmass broke off from western Australia approximately 155 million years ago. However, its whereabouts had remained a puzzle until now.

The key to solving this mystery lay beneath the ocean’s surface, where a massive “void” known as the Argo Abyssal Plain provided crucial clues. Using the structure of the seafloor, researchers deduced that Argoland had drifted northwestward, eventually settling beneath the islands of Southeast Asia. Contrary to expectations, no large continent was discovered beneath these islands. Instead, only remnants of small continental fragments were found, surrounded by much older oceanic basins.

The scientists at Utrecht University embarked on a journey to piece together what had become of the missing land. They discovered that another “lost” continent, which was found in 2019, had sunk into the Earth’s mantle, leaving behind only the top layer that formed the mountains of Southern Europe. However, Argoland had left no such remains behind.

This revelation highlights the importance of understanding the Earth’s geological past. Geologist Douwe van Hinsbergen explained that reconstructions of former supercontinents and understanding Earth’s geography in prior eras are vital for gaining insights into processes like the evolution of biodiversity, climate, finding raw materials, and understanding mountain formations and plate tectonics.

Through seven years of research, the team discovered that Argoland splintered into different fragments, which they named Argopelago. These microcontinental fragments were separated by older oceanic basins, resembling other submerged continents such as Greater Adria and Zeelandia. The fragments arrived at their current locations around 300 million years ago, and today, they lie deep beneath the lush jungles of Indonesia and Myanmar.

This breakthrough not only provides new insights into the geology of Southeast Asia but also deepens our understanding of Earth’s dynamic past and the mechanisms that shape our planet.

Oftaj Demandoj

Q: Why was Argoland considered a puzzle?

A: Argoland, a continent that detached from western Australia, went missing, leaving experts puzzled about its location.

Q: How was the mystery of Argoland solved?

A: Researchers at Utrecht University used the structure of the seafloor to track the drift of Argoland, which ended up beneath the islands of Southeast Asia.

Q: What did the researchers discover about Argoland?

A: Contrary to expectations, no large continent was found beneath the islands of Southeast Asia. Instead, small continental fragments surrounded by older oceanic basins were discovered.

Q: What is the significance of studying Earth’s geological past?

A: Understanding the Earth’s geological history is vital for comprehending processes such as biodiversity evolution, climate change, resource exploration, mountain formation, and plate tectonics.

Q: What did researchers name the fragments of Argoland?

A: The researchers named the fragments Argopelago, representing microcontinental fragments separated by older oceanic basins.

fontoj: Utrecht University (URL)