Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Rusa Modulo pri Internacia Kosmostacio Spertas Fridigan Likon

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 10, 2023
Rusa Modulo pri Internacia Kosmostacio Spertas Fridigan Likon

Russia’s Nauka module, a multipurpose addition to the International Space Station (ISS), recently suffered a coolant leak in its backup cooling system. The leak was discovered during routine checks, prompting astronauts to assess the situation. Fortunately, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, both the crew and the ISS itself are not in any immediate danger.

Moving forward, engineers will work to investigate and rectify the issue. The Nauka module arrived at the ISS just last week, docking after a prolonged and arduous journey. Despite this setback, it is anticipated that the module will continue to contribute to the operations and research conducted on the space station.

Huge Ancient Solar Storm Uncovered Through Tree Rings in French Alps

A discovery in the Southern French Alps has unveiled evidence of a massive solar storm that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. By analyzing the annual growth rings inside ancient Scots pine trees, researchers have identified a significant spike in radiocarbon, indicating the presence of a solar storm of unprecedented scale.

Had this solar storm occurred in contemporary times, it could have had catastrophic consequences. The burst of energetic particles from the sun may have resulted in the destruction of satellites and widespread disruption to electricity grids. This finding highlights the potent and potentially disruptive nature of solar activity.

The study of tree rings serves as a valuable tool in understanding past climate and environmental events. By examining the growth patterns and chemical composition of tree rings, scientists gain insights into historical occurrences, such as this ancient solar storm.

fontoj:

– Rusa spaca agentejo Roscosmos
– Input from various agencies

– Tree ring research by scientists in the Southern French Alps (specific sources not mentioned)

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Preparante por la Romia Kosmoteleskopo Nancy Grace de NASA: Utiligante la Sciencan Komunumon por Maksimumigi Sciencan Potencialon

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Laboratorio-Farita Enzimo Malhelpas Formadon de Toksaj Proteinamasoj en la Malsano de Huntington

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienco

La Perseverance Rover de NASA intencis Esplori Geologian Krucvojon sur Marso

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Preparante por la Romia Kosmoteleskopo Nancy Grace de NASA: Utiligante la Sciencan Komunumon por Maksimumigi Sciencan Potencialon

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Laboratorio-Farita Enzimo Malhelpas Formadon de Toksaj Proteinamasoj en la Malsano de Huntington

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Perseverance Rover de NASA intencis Esplori Geologian Krucvojon sur Marso

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Plej Bonaj Biciklaj Okulvitroj Venditaj: Ĉefaj Tagaj Ofertoj

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj