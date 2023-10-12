Rusa Modulo pri Internacia Kosmostacio Spertas Fridigan Likon

Russia’s multipurpose Nauka module, attached to the International Space Station (ISS), suffered a coolant leak in its backup cooling system, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. While the crew and the station are not in immediate danger, astronauts are assessing the situation. The module is responsible for regulating onboard temperatures for astronauts.

Gene Editing Shows Potential for Protecting Chickens Against Bird Flu

Scientists in Britain have discovered that by editing the genes of chickens, they can provide partial protection against bird flu infections. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has spread rapidly since 2022, resulting in the loss of millions of poultry birds and causing significant increases in egg and turkey prices. This new finding offers a potential strategy to reduce the spread of the virus and mitigate its impact on poultry populations.

India Prepares for Crewed Space Mission Test on October 21

India is gearing up for a crucial test in its Gaganyaan space mission on October 21. The test will involve launching an empty module into outer space and safely bringing it back to Earth. The final mission, scheduled for next year, will be India’s first crewed space mission and will cost approximately $1.08 billion. It will involve launching a human-habitable space capsule with a crew of three to an orbit of 400 km (250 miles) and then safely returning them to Indian waters.

NASA Reveals Carbon-Rich Asteroid Sample

NASA has provided the public with an initial glimpse of the carbon-rich soil sample retrieved from an asteroid’s surface by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. The capsule carrying the sample was recently parachuted into the Utah desert. The revealed material contains water-bearing clay minerals and was collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu three years ago. This achievement is a significant milestone in our understanding of asteroids and their composition.

US Space Force Pauses Use of AI Tools over Data Security Risks

The US Space Force has temporarily halted the use of web-based generative artificial intelligence tools, including ChatGPT, out of concerns over data security. A memo addressed to the Space Force workforce states that the use of such tools, including large-language models, on government computers is prohibited until they receive formal approval from the force’s Chief Technology and Innovation Office. This pause aims to mitigate potential risks to data security within the Space Force.

