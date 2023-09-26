Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

NASA-Kapsulo Sekure liveras Asteroidan Provaĵon al Utaha Dezerto

ByRoberto Andreo

Sep 26, 2023
NASA-Kapsulo Sekure liveras Asteroidan Provaĵon al Utaha Dezerto

A NASA space capsule successfully landed in the Utah desert, carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid. The capsule, released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which had previously passed close to Earth, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City.

The capsule, shaped like a gumdrop, parachuted into the Utah Test and Training Range after traveling through Earth’s atmosphere. The sample collected by the spacecraft will be analyzed by scientists to gain insights into the composition and history of the asteroid.

Meanwhile, the United States Space Force has been considering the establishment of a hotline with China to prevent potential crises in space. General Chance Saltzman, the chief of space operations, stated that direct communication between the Space Force and its Chinese counterpart would be beneficial in de-escalating tensions. However, engagement between the two countries has not yet taken place to establish such a hotline.

The landing of the NASA capsule marks a significant achievement in space exploration, as the retrieved asteroid sample provides valuable data for scientific research. The establishment of a potential hotline between the United States Space Force and China aims to enhance cooperation and prevent potential conflicts in space activities.

fontoj:
– Current Science News Briefs (Reuters)

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Malofta Kuro de Kvar Superlunoj por 2023 Finiĝos Ĉi-vendrede

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

NASA Simulas la Gravitajn Ondojn de Nia Galaksio

Sep 26, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

La Misio Chandrayaan-3 de Hindio Alfrontas Necertecon kiel Lander kaj Rover Remain Offline

Sep 26, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Malofta Kuro de Kvar Superlunoj por 2023 Finiĝos Ĉi-vendrede

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA Simulas la Gravitajn Ondojn de Nia Galaksio

Sep 26, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Misio Chandrayaan-3 de Hindio Alfrontas Necertecon kiel Lander kaj Rover Remain Offline

Sep 26, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Wexford Man Kaptas Mirigajn Bildojn de la Norda Lumo en sia Malantaŭa Ĝardeno

Sep 26, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj