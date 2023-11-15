A mind-boggling event that transpired billions of years ago in a galaxy far removed from our own has left an indelible mark on our planet. A massive supernova explosion, which occurred around two billion years ago, unleashed an immense burst of gamma rays – the most potent form of electromagnetic energy. These gamma rays commenced an arduous journey across the vast cosmic expanse, only reaching Earth last year. Researchers have recently revealed that this distant gamma-ray burst had a profound impact on Earth’s ionosphere, a region of the upper atmosphere containing electrically charged plasma.

The gamma-ray burst, unparalleled in its energy release, caused a significant disruption in Earth’s ionosphere. This disturbance, detected by scientists, sheds light on the intricate relationship between celestial events and the various layers of Earth’s atmosphere. While the influence of cosmic phenomena on our planet is well-known, this particular observation provides valuable insights into the interplay between gamma-ray bursts and atmospheric dynamics.

OFTAJ DEMANDOJ:

D: Kio estas supernovao?

A: A supernova is a powerful and explosive event that occurs when a massive star reaches the end of its life cycle. It releases an enormous amount of energy and creates intense brightness.

Q: How far away was the galaxy where the gamma-ray burst occurred?

A: The galaxy where the gamma-ray burst occurred was located billions of light-years away from our Milky Way galaxy.

Q: Kio estas la jonosfero?

A: The ionosphere is a layer of the Earth’s upper atmosphere that consists of ionized gases, or plasma, created by solar radiation. It plays a crucial role in radio wave propagation and supports various natural phenomena, such as auroras.