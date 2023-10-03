Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Esploristoj de la Universitato de Sidnejo nomumis Ulojn de la Reĝa Societo de NSW

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 3, 2023
Esploristoj de la Universitato de Sidnejo nomumis Ulojn de la Reĝa Societo de NSW

Three researchers from the University of Sydney have been honored with the appointment as Fellows of the Royal Society of NSW. Professor Ben Colagiuri, Professor Ainsley Newson, and Professor Elaine Sadler have all been recognized for their contributions to their respective fields.

Professor Ben Colagiuri, Head of the School of Psychology, has been acknowledged for his significant research on placebo and nocebo effects. His work in the field of psychology has made a notable impact and led to a better understanding of these phenomena.

Professor Ainsley Newson, a professor of bioethics at Sydney Health Ethics, has been internationally recognized for her work in the field of bioethics, particularly in genomics and reproduction. Her expertise and contributions have made her a distinguished figure in the scientific community.

Professor Elaine Sadler AO, an astrophysicist at the Sydney Institute for Astronomy, has been honored for her outstanding international reputation in the field of galaxy evolution and astrophysics. This recognition adds to her status as a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Emma Johnston congratulated all three researchers for their well-deserved accolade. She commends their commitment to excellence in research and acknowledges the pride that the University community feels towards them.

The Royal Society of NSW, founded in 1821, is one of Australia’s oldest scientific and cultural institutions. It serves as a platform for fostering scientific knowledge, promoting intellectual exchange, and recognizing outstanding contributions to various fields.

This appointment as Fellows of the Royal Society of NSW not only highlights the accomplishments of Professors Colagiuri, Newson, and Sadler, but also brings recognition to the University of Sydney as a leading institution for scientific research and discovery.

fontoj:
– University of Sydney – https://www.sydney.edu.au/news-opinion/news/2021/06/10/fellows-of-the-royal-society-of-nsw.html

By Vicky Stavropoulou

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

La Lunaj Misioj de Ĉinio Avancas kiel Pekinaj Planoj por Estontaj Lunaj Ekspedicioj kaj Esplorstacio

Oct 4, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Ateno: La AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires en NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

La Kosmoŝipo OSIRIS-REx de NASA Resendas Historian Asteroidan Provaĵon al la Tero

Oct 4, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Lunaj Misioj de Ĉinio Avancas kiel Pekinaj Planoj por Estontaj Lunaj Ekspedicioj kaj Esplorstacio

Oct 4, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Ateno: La AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires en NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Kosmoŝipo OSIRIS-REx de NASA Resendas Historian Asteroidan Provaĵon al la Tero

Oct 4, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Sensacia Bildo de NGC 4654: Meza Spirala Galaksio en la Virga Areto

Oct 4, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj