Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Sciencistoj ĉerpas RNA de Formortinta Tasmania Tigro, Kredante Esperon por Specia Resurekto

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 26, 2023
Sciencistoj ĉerpas RNA de Formortinta Tasmania Tigro, Kredante Esperon por Specia Resurekto

Scientists from Stockholm University have successfully extracted and sequenced RNA from an extinct species, the Tasmanian tiger. This groundbreaking achievement opens the door to the possibility of resurrecting animals that were once thought to be lost forever.

Professor Love Dalen, a leading expert in evolutionary genomics, stated that this is the first time RNA has been recovered from an extinct species. He believes that this discovery is a significant step towards the potential resurrection of extinct species in the future.

The research team was able to extract RNA molecules from a well-preserved 130-year-old Tasmanian tiger specimen that resided at the Museum of Natural History in Sweden. By reconstructing the skin and skeletal muscle RNA, they gained valuable insights into the genetic information of this extinct animal.

RNA, a crucial molecule in gene expression, carries genetic information from the genome to the rest of the cell. Understanding the location and function of genes, as well as their regulation in different tissues, is essential for the potential resurrection of extinct animals.

The Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, was a carnivorous marsupial that became extinct when the last known living individual died in captivity in 1936. By analyzing the RNA from this preserved specimen, scientists are unlocking valuable information about this lost species.

While the resurrection of extinct animals is still a complex process that requires extensive knowledge of DNA and genetic manipulation, the ability to extract RNA from extinct species is a significant breakthrough. It offers hope for future efforts to revive other extinct creatures and restore biodiversity.

fontoj:
– Stockholm University researchers
- AFP

By Vicky Stavropoulou

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Scienca Instrumento sur Chandrayaan-3-Modulo sendas Sufiĉajn Datumojn por Estonta Eksoplaneta Studo

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades por Vikram Lander kaj Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

JWST-Observoj Sugestas Stelan Poluadon Enmiksiĝantan kun Mezuradoj de TRAPPIST-1b Eksoplanedo

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Scienca Instrumento sur Chandrayaan-3-Modulo sendas Sufiĉajn Datumojn por Estonta Eksoplaneta Studo

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades por Vikram Lander kaj Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

JWST-Observoj Sugestas Stelan Poluadon Enmiksiĝantan kun Mezuradoj de TRAPPIST-1b Eksoplanedo

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

Alia Proksima Voko: Asteroido 2023 SW6 Alproksimiĝas al la Tero

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj