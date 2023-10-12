Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Suna Eklipso "Ringo de Fajro": Atendata Vido

ByMamfo Breŝo

Oct 12, 2023
Suna Eklipso "Ringo de Fajro": Atendata Vido

The upcoming annular solar eclipse this weekend, also known as the “ring of fire”, will be an awe-inspiring sight for those fortunate enough to witness it. Although it may not be visible in western Pennsylvania, this eclipse will still be a cool sight for those who have clear skies. Unfortunately, clouds and rain are expected to hinder visibility on Saturday.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon appears smaller than the sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the darkened moon. This is why it is often referred to as the “ring of fire”. However, the moon never completely covers the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon and the sun are roughly the same size, resulting in the sun being completely blocked out.

Thankfully, for those in western Pennsylvania, there will be another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare event is definitely worth planning for, as it offers the chance to witness the moon completely obscuring the sun. To find out where you can witness this weekend’s eclipse across the United States, you can refer to the map provided by NASA.

fontoj:
– NASA

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Virinoj Preferas Fizikan Forton en Mallongdaŭraj Rilatoj, Sed Filigan Humuron por Longdaŭra Sukceso

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Gvidilo al Sekure Vidado kaj Foto de la Anula Suna Eklipso

Oct 13, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Satelitoj en Spaco: Minaco al Radio-Astronomio kaj Nia Ligo al la Kosmo

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Virinoj Preferas Fizikan Forton en Mallongdaŭraj Rilatoj, Sed Filigan Humuron por Longdaŭra Sukceso

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Gvidilo al Sekure Vidado kaj Foto de la Anula Suna Eklipso

Oct 13, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Satelitoj en Spaco: Minaco al Radio-Astronomio kaj Nia Ligo al la Kosmo

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Fluoresko uzata por mezuri stresnivelojn en sojfaboj eksponitaj al ozono

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj