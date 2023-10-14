Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

La Spektaklo de la Ringo de Fajra Suneklipso

ByMamfo Breŝo

Oct 14, 2023
La Spektaklo de la Ringo de Fajra Suneklipso

A mesmerizing phenomenon known as the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to captivate sky-watchers from Oregon to Brazil. Unlike a total eclipse where darkness prevails, this annular eclipse will showcase a brilliant ring of sunlight as it surrounds the moon.

Scheduled to journey across multiple U.S. states, the eclipse will then sweep through Central America and conclude its impressive run in South America. However, weather conditions in some regions may pose a challenge for clear visibility.

In an exceptional initiative, Colombia’s Tatacoa desert is making special arrangements to enhance the eclipse experience for the visually impaired. By using tactile maps and highlighting temperature variations when the moon obscures the sun, this unique undertaking aims to provide a touch-and-feel perspective of the cosmic event.

While eclipse enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this upcoming spectacle, they should also mark their calendars for 2039. On that occasion, a similar “ring of fire” eclipse is scheduled to grace the skies of the United States. However, this display will be exclusive to Alaska, offering residents and visitors there a front-row seat to nature’s grandeur.

Unfortunately, it will not be possible to view this celestial event from India. For those residing in the Americas, the Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 AM PDT in Oregon and end at 12:03 PM CDT in Texas.

fontoj:
– Fonta artikolo

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Esploristoj mapas genajn ŝaltilojn en malsamaj tipoj de cerbaj ĉeloj kaj ilia ligo al neŭropsikiatraj malordoj

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Novaj Scioj pri la 3D Strukturo de Nukleonaj Resonancoj

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
scienco

La Wilson Family Esploras la Stelojn ĉe Stela Festo

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Esploristoj mapas genajn ŝaltilojn en malsamaj tipoj de cerbaj ĉeloj kaj ilia ligo al neŭropsikiatraj malordoj

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Novaj Scioj pri la 3D Strukturo de Nukleonaj Resonancoj

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Wilson Family Esploras la Stelojn ĉe Stela Festo

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

A Breakthrough in Understanding Random Rhythms: Komparante Osciladojn

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj