Esploristoj Disvolvas Plasmonikajn Nanopinĉilojn por Kaptado de Nanoskalaj Objektoj

ByRoberto Andreo

Sep 7, 2023
Researchers at Vanderbilt University have developed a new technology called “Geometry-induced Electrohydrodynamic Tweezers” (GET), which utilizes plasmonic nanotweezers to trap nanoscale objects. The breakthrough, published in Nature Communications, offers a faster and more precise method for trapping objects such as extracellular vesicles, which play a role in diseases like cancer.

Traditional optical tweezers, which manipulate micron-scale matter, struggle with nanoscale objects due to the diffraction limit of light. However, the researchers have harnessed the power of plasmonics to overcome this limitation. Plasmonics confines light to the nanoscale, providing a solution for trapping nanoscale objects. However, the process of trapping nanoparticles near plasmonic structures can be time-consuming.

The GET technology developed by Justus Ndukaife and Chuchuan Hong allows for rapid and parallel trapping and positioning of nanoscale biological objects near plasmonic cavities. This is achieved without harmful heating effects and takes only seconds to complete. The researchers note that this advancement marks a significant milestone in optical trapping at the nanoscale and paves the way for further understanding the role of extracellular vesicles in diseases like cancer.

Ndukaife’s previous work on optical anapoles to trap nanosized extracellular vesicles and particles has also been published in Nano Letters. This new development expands on these findings and provides a scalable trapping solution for single nanosized objects.

Fonto:
– Chuchuan Hong et al, Scalable trapping of single nanosized extracellular vesicles using plasmonics, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40549-7
– Vanderbilt University

