scienco

Nova Esploro Sugestas, ke Merkuro Malgrandiĝas

ByRoberto Andreo

Oct 2, 2023
Recent research indicates that the planet Mercury is continuing to contract and shrink in size. It is believed that Mercury began contracting at least three billion years ago, and the rate of contraction may have been decreasing over time. Models and observations suggest that the planet’s radius may have decreased by up to 7 kilometers. The contraction of the planet has led to the formation of long, tectonic structures known as lobate scarps on its surface.

While studying data from NASA’s Messenger mission (2011-2015), Benjamin Man, a research student at the Open University, discovered small landforms called grabens on Mercury. Grabens are small, shallow landforms that are not expected to survive for hundreds of millions of years. By measuring the depths of the grabens and calculating their formation time, the researchers found that many of these features likely formed in the past few hundred million years.

The presence of these grabens on large compressional tectonic structures indicates that recent tectonism, the faulting or folding of a planet’s outer layer, is widespread on Mercury. This finding provides strong evidence for the ongoing contraction of the planet into the present day.

The study, published in Nature Geoscience, raises questions about the thermochemical properties of Mercury’s interior and highlights the need for further investigation. The upcoming BepiColombo mission, a joint European and Japanese mission set to launch in 2026, will provide more detailed images of Mercury’s surface, allowing researchers to clarify the scale and extent of recent fault movements on the planet.

