Prahistoria Fiŝo Provizas Scion pri Evoluo de Kranio

A new study published in Nature has revealed that a 455-million-year-old fossil fish, Eriptychius americanus, has provided important insights into the evolution of vertebrate skulls. Researchers from the University of Birmingham, Naturalis Biodiversity Center, and the Natural History Museum used computed tomography to recreate a detailed 3D representation of the fish’s skull. This is the first time such a comprehensive reconstruction has been done on this specimen, which was collected in the 1940s and is housed in the Field Museum of Natural History.

The study found that Eriptychius had a unique skull structure unlike that of any previously seen vertebrate. Rather than having a solid bone or cartilage structure encasing the brain, this fish had separated, independent cartilages protecting its brain. This discovery suggests that the evolution of structures to separate the brain from other parts of the head may have originated with Eriptychius.

Dr. Ivan Sansom, the senior author of the study, explained the significance of these findings: “These are tremendously exciting results that may reveal the early evolutionary history of how primitive vertebrates protected their brains.” He also highlighted the importance of studying museum collections and applying new techniques to uncover new insights about ancient organisms.

Dr. Richard Dearden, the lead author of the study, emphasized how modern imaging techniques allowed researchers to discover the unique preservation of the fish’s head, filling a major gap in our understanding of skull evolution. This knowledge has implications for understanding the evolution of the skull in all vertebrates, including humans.

This study showcases the value of using advanced imaging techniques to analyze fossils and gain a deeper understanding of extinct species. It also highlights the significance of museum collections in providing valuable specimens for scientific research.

