Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Parta Suneklipso al Grace la Ĉielo Morgaŭ Matene

ByRoberto Andreo

Oct 13, 2023
Parta Suneklipso al Grace la Ĉielo Morgaŭ Matene

Tomorrow morning, a partial solar eclipse will captivate sky gazers as the moon passes in front of the sun. The eclipse is expected to begin at 9:13am and reach its peak at 10:29am.

Here in Medicine Hat, we will witness the moon covering approximately 60% of the sun at its maximum. However, some lucky individuals in other parts of the world will experience a spectacular “ring of fire” effect, where the moon aligns perfectly within the sun.

It is important to note that directly viewing the solar eclipse with the naked eye can cause serious damage to the eyes. Lukas Gornisiewicz, an eclipse chaser and photographer, emphasizes the importance of using proper eye protection, such as eclipse glasses or a number 14 welding shade. These protective measures are essential to avoid any potential harm to our eyes during this celestial event.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface. This natural phenomenon happens approximately every 18 months and provides a fascinating visual display for astronomy enthusiasts.

So, grab your eclipse glasses and get ready to witness this awe-inspiring celestial show tomorrow morning. Remember, always prioritize the safety of your eyes when observing such events.

fontoj:
– Photo Courtesy Lukas Gornisiewicz
– Definitions: Eclipse Chaser, Solar Eclipse

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Bazlerneja Instruista Asistanto Mortas pro Apopleksio Pro Manko de Semajnfina Traktado

Oct 15, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
scienco

Pli ol 100 Pliaj Mamuloj Trovitaj Brili, Inkluzivanta Katojn

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaksia Renkonto

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Bazlerneja Instruista Asistanto Mortas pro Apopleksio Pro Manko de Semajnfina Traktado

Oct 15, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Pli ol 100 Pliaj Mamuloj Trovitaj Brili, Inkluzivanta Katojn

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaksia Renkonto

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Sonoj Sub Niaj Piedoj: Roka Stabileco Revealed Through Acoustic Patterns

Oct 15, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj