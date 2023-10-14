Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Loĝantoj en sudokcidenta Brita Kolumbio havas idealan spektadon por suna eklipso

ByRoberto Andreo

Oct 14, 2023
Loĝantoj en sudokcidenta Brita Kolumbio havas idealan spektadon por suna eklipso

Residents in southwestern British Columbia have the best opportunity to witness a ring-of-fire solar eclipse on October 14, 2023. This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a fiery ring around the dark moon. The eclipse will begin at 8:08 a.m., reach its peak at approximately 9:20 a.m., and end by 10:38 a.m. in Vancouver. However, the weather forecast predicts clouds and showers in the region, potentially hindering visibility.

While southwestern B.C. will experience a 70 to 80 percent sun coverage, the rest of the province can expect 50 to 70 percent coverage. Laura Flinn, a physics instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, advises North Americans not to worry if they miss this event due to the weather. A complete solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024, and will be visible in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Flinn remains hopeful that the sky will clear before the eclipse reaches its peak, allowing residents of B.C. to observe the phenomenon without having to wait or travel. To ensure safety during the event, the university is hosting a viewing event and is reminding people not to look directly at the sun. Staring at the sun, even during an eclipse, can result in damage to the eyes.

Ĉi tiu raporto de The Canadian Press estis unue publikigita la 14-an de oktobro 2023.

fontoj:
– La Kanada Gazetaro

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

Inversaj pH-Dependaj Fluoreskaj Proteinoj: Ilo por Realtempa Bildigo de Intervizaĝa Protona Dinamiko

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

La Graveco de Administrado de Konsento-Preferoj por Kuketoj

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

Bazlerneja Instruista Asistanto Mortas pro Apopleksio Pro Manko de Semajnfina Traktado

Oct 15, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Inversaj pH-Dependaj Fluoreskaj Proteinoj: Ilo por Realtempa Bildigo de Intervizaĝa Protona Dinamiko

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Graveco de Administrado de Konsento-Preferoj por Kuketoj

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Bazlerneja Instruista Asistanto Mortas pro Apopleksio Pro Manko de Semajnfina Traktado

Oct 15, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Pli ol 100 Pliaj Mamuloj Trovitaj Brili, Inkluzivanta Katojn

Oct 15, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj