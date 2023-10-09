Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

scienco

Piedsignoj en Nov-Meksiko Konfirmas Homojn en la Amerikoj Antaŭ 23,000 Jaroj

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Piedsignoj en Nov-Meksiko Konfirmas Homojn en la Amerikoj Antaŭ 23,000 Jaroj

A new analysis confirms that footprints found in mud in New Mexico were made by humans thousands of years before the traditional theory of humans migrating to the Americas. The standard theory states that humans migrated from Asia into Alaska around 14,000 years ago and gradually moved southward. However, the claim in 2021 that the footprints were between 23,000 and 21,000 years old challenged this theory. The new analysis, using two different methods, supports the earlier date and provides strong evidence that humans were living in North America during the last Ice Age.

The study, published in the journal Science, challenges the dominant theory that the Clovis culture, dating back 13,500 years, represents the first human culture in the Americas. Despite increasing evidence from other sites suggesting human presence as early as 16,000 years ago, the Clovis-first theory continues to prevail. When researchers from the US Geological Survey and an international team claimed the age of 23,000 to 21,000 years for seeds found in the footprints, it was met with skepticism from archaeologists.

To confirm the age of the footprints, the researchers focused on radiocarbon dating of conifer pollen. By isolating and purifying more than 75,000 pollen grains per sample, they were able to determine the carbon isotope composition using mass spectrometry. The radiocarbon dates of the pollen were statistically identical to the corresponding seed ages, providing additional support for the age of the footprints.

The researchers also used optically stimulated luminescence dating, which dates the last time quartz grains were exposed to sunlight. This method further supported the radiocarbon results, revealing a minimum age of about 21,500 years for quartz samples collected within the footprint-bearing layers.

With multiple lines of evidence pointing to the same age range, the study provides strong support for the presence of humans in North America during the last Ice Age. The findings challenge the traditional narrative of human migration into the Americas and call for a revised understanding of the peopling of the continent.

fontoj:
– Source article: [insert title and URL here]
– Science journal: [insert source here]

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

scienco

La Granda Bariero Alfrontas Minacon de Poluado de Grundakvo, Study Finds

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo
scienco

Kiel Sekure Observi Sunan Eklipson: Konsiloj kaj Teknikoj

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
scienco

La Misio ROARS: Solvo por Spacaj Derompaĵoj

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Granda Bariero Alfrontas Minacon de Poluado de Grundakvo, Study Finds

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Kiel Sekure Observi Sunan Eklipson: Konsiloj kaj Teknikoj

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Misio ROARS: Solvo por Spacaj Derompaĵoj

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

Alta Rapida 3D-Tekniko de Preso Rompas Rekordojn

Oct 10, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj